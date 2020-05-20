openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

@unicef/material-ui-currency-textfield

by unicef
0.8.6 (see all)

Currency textfield for React Material UI

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

6.9K

GitHub Stars

90

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Not Found

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Material UI Validated/Masked Input

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Material-ui currency textfield

npm version

CurrencyTextField is a Material-ui react component. It provides a user friendly experience while inputing currency numbers.

CurrencyTextField wraps the functionality of autonumeric and it is a port of react-numeric in Material-ui.

Example of material

Main features:

  • Adds thousands separator automatically.
  • Adds automatically the decimals on blur.
  • Smart input. User can only type the accepted characters depending on the current value.
  • Lots of config options...

Install

npm install @unicef/material-ui-currency-textfield --save

Usage

Documentation and live demo is available here

import React from 'react'
import CurrencyTextField from '@unicef/material-ui-currency-textfield'

export default function MyComponent() {

  const [value, setValue] = React.useState();

  return (
    <CurrencyTextField
        label="Amount"
        variant="standard"
        value={value}
        currencySymbol="$"
        //minimumValue="0"
        outputFormat="string"
        decimalCharacter="."
        digitGroupSeparator=","
        onChange={(event, value)=> setValue(value)}
    />
  );
}

Development

In order to extend the component, clone the project and install the dependencies.

$ git clone https://github.com/unicef/material-ui-currency-textfield.git
$ npm install

The following commands are available:

npm start

Builds the component outputing it in the dist folder. It is refreshed everytime you make changes in the code.

npm start

To see the output in the browser run the example app (/example)

 cd example 
 npm install (only first time)
 npm start

Runs the app in the development mode. Open http://localhost:3000 to view the app in the browser.

It will reload automatically upon edits. Lint errors are also displayed on the console.

npm run build

Outputs the build for production to the dist folder.

npm run styleguide

Generates the documentation available on.

Open http://localhost:6060 to view it in the browser.

It watches for changes and automatically reloads the browser.

We use styleguidelist for documenting our custom components.

npm run styleguide:build

Builds the styleguide documentation for production. The output targets the styleguide folder.

About UNICEF

UNICEF works in over 190 countries and territories to protect the rights of every child. UNICEF has spent more than 70 years working to improve the lives of children and their families. In UNICEF, we believe all children have a right to survive, thrive and fulfill their potential – to the benefit of a better world.

Donate

Collaborations and support

Just fork the project and make a pull request. You may also consider donating.

License

Copyright (c) 2019 UNICEF.org

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:

The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.

Acknowledgements

The majority of the source code of this repo was developed by @sureshsevarthi.

Also, this source code is based on react-numeric.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

mup
material-ui-phone-numberFork of react-phone-input-2 for the Material-UI library
GitHub Stars
108
Weekly Downloads
27K
@tripolskypetr/react-view-builderA React form builder which interacts with a JSON endpoint to generate nested 12-column grids with input fields and automatic state management in a declarative style. Endpoint is typed by TypeScript guards (IntelliSense available). This tool is based on material-ui components, so your application will look beautiful on any device...
GitHub Stars
14
Weekly Downloads
100
@tractorzoom/number-fieldComponent library using Material UI
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
36
rpi
react-phone-input-material-uiHighly customizable phone :telephone_receiver: input component with auto formatting
GitHub Stars
15
Weekly Downloads
1K
mpi
mui-phone-input-ssrAn SSR-friendly, highly customizable Material UI React phone number input component with auto number formatting. Based on the excellent material-ui-phone-number, based on react-phone-input-2, based on react-phone-input.
GitHub Stars
6
Weekly Downloads
862
mun
material-ui-numeric-inputNumeric Input for interfaces built with Material-UI for React
GitHub Stars
6
Weekly Downloads
249
See 24 Alternatives

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial