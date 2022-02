URLSearchParams

The URLSearchParams polyfill.

Previously known as url-search-params.

All detections have been included and the code covered 100% (DOM patches are not measured on NodeJS though).

CDN global patch via https://unpkg.com/@ungap/url-search-params

ESM via import URLSearchParams from '@ungap/url-search-params'

CJS via const URLSearchParams = require('@ungap/url-search-params')

Live test

⚠ Webpack Users

If you have issues just requiring @ungap/url-search-params , be sure you require @ungap/url-search-params/cjs instead.