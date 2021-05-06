Categories
@ungap/custom-elements-builtin
●
by ungap
●
0.6.5
●
Claim This Page
A polyfill for Custom Elements builtin extends
●
npm
●
GitHub
●
CDN
npm i @ungap/custom-elements-builtin
Popularity
Downloads/wk
915
GitHub Stars
101
Maintenance
Last Commit
9mos
ago
Contributors
3
Package
Dependencies
0
License
ISC
Type Definitions
Not Found
Tree-Shakeable
Yes
?
Readme
Custom Elements with Builtin Extends
Deprecated
The current polyfill is
@ungap/custom-elements
which includes all features detection in it.
