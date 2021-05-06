openbase logo
@ungap/custom-elements-builtin

by ungap
0.6.5 (see all)

A polyfill for Custom Elements builtin extends

Popularity

Downloads/wk

915

GitHub Stars

101

Maintenance

Last Commit

9mos ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

0

License

ISC

Type Definitions

Not Found

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Readme

Custom Elements with Builtin Extends

Deprecated

The current polyfill is @ungap/custom-elements which includes all features detection in it.

