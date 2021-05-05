Custom Elements Polyfill

This module provides the Custom Elements V1 API as defined by standards, including the ability to extend builtin elements, all in ~2K minified and gzipped / brotlied.

Compatibility

The polyfill gracefully enhances the following minimum versions of at least these browsers, up to their latest version:

Chrome 38

Firefox 14

Opera 25

Internet Explorer 11 and Edge 12

Safari 8 and WebKit based

Samsung Internet 3

How To

Either install this module via npm i @ungap/custom-elements , and include it in your project, or use a CDN such as unpkg.com to obtain the minified version of this module.

< script src = "//unpkg.com/@ungap/custom-elements" > </ script >

If targeted browsers are ES2015 compatible, the es.js file would provide the same polyfill, just lighter, as no transpilation is used.

< script src = "//unpkg.com/@ungap/custom-elements/es.js" > </ script >

If installed as module, please remember to include it on top of your main JS file.

import '@ungap/custom-elements' ; require ( '@ungap/custom-elements' );

The module will incrementally patch the global window / self reference, adding a customElements object that is compatible with the API.

Source Code

This module simply provides @webreflection/custom-elements module under the ungap umbrella.