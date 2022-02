createContent

A cross browser utility to create HTML or SVG runtime content, as lightweight alternative to what a HTMLTemplateElement polyfill could do through its content accessor.

CDN global utility via https://unpkg.com/@ungap/create-content

ESM via import createContent from '@ungap/create-content'

CJS via const createContent = require('@ungap/create-content')

Example

const htmlContent = createContent( '<td>any content</td>' ); const svgContent = createContent( '<rect x=1 y=2 />' , 'svg' );

Live test