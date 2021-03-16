Categories
@unform/web
●
by unform
●
2.1.6 (see all)
●
Claim This Page
Performance-focused API for React forms 🚀
●
npm i @unform/web
Popularity
Downloads/wk
8.9K
GitHub Stars
4.4K
Maintenance
Last Commit
1yr
ago
Contributors
49
Package
Dependencies
1
License
MIT
Type Definitions
Built-In
Tree-Shakeable
Yes
?
Reviews
Average Rating
5.0
/5
1
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
1
Performant
Jeferson S. Brito
●
São Paulo, SP
●
47 Ratings
●
2 Reviews
●
Software Developer Consultant at @codeminer42
July 15, 2020
Easy to Use
Performant
Great Documentation
