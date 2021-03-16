openbase logo
@unform/web

by unform
2.1.6 (see all)

Performance-focused API for React forms 🚀

Overview

Downloads/wk

8.9K

GitHub Stars

4.4K

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

49

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Reviews

Average Rating

5.0/51
Top Feedback

1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant

Great Documentation1
Easy to Use1
Performant1
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
Jeferson S. BritoSão Paulo, SP47 Ratings2 Reviews
Software Developer Consultant at @codeminer42
July 15, 2020
Easy to Use
Performant
Great Documentation

