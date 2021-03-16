Categories
@unform/core
●
by unform
●
2.1.6
●
Claim This Page
Performance-focused API for React forms 🚀
●
Popularity
Downloads/wk
9.9K
9.9K
GitHub Stars
4.4K
4.4K
Maintenance
Last Commit
1yr
ago
Contributors
49
49
Package
Dependencies
1
1
License
MIT
Type Definitions
Built-In
Tree-Shakeable
Yes
Yes
?
Reviews
Average Rating
4.0
/5
2
Read All Reviews
Davi Guaracho Nascimento
●
Santo André - SP
●
6 Ratings
●
1 Review
●
Full stack developer, IT analyst and Master in Artificial Intelligence. Tech Skills: C#, .NET, Node.js, React and Python
2 months ago
Ruver Dornelas
●
Washinton DC
●
4 Ratings
●
0 Reviews
●
Passionate about the best web and mobile development technologies
3 months ago
