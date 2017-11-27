Webpack Serve

Takes your webpack config and creates a development server with hot module reloading and error overlay. Built to resemble the experience you get from create-react-app.

Install

npm install --save-dev @unfold/webpack-serve

Usage

In the terminal

Either run $(npm bin)/webpack-serve at the root of your project, or add a "serve": "webpack-serve", to your package.json scripts. All arguments given are passed over to the webpack CLI.

With own express/connect backend

You can import and configure it with your own middleware or server.

import webpackServe from '@unfold/webpack-serve' import config from '../webpack.config' import server from './server' webpackServe(config, { server, port : 5050 , })

Options

name description default value port Port used for server 8080 hostname Used by webpack and when opening the application in the browser on start localhost contentBase Which folder to serve static content from /public https Serves content with SSL false

Pass them to webpackServe(config, { ...options }) or use PORT=5000 HTTPS=true webpack-serve in the terminal.

Quick example

mkdir my-app && cd my-app echo "alert('🤓')" > index.js mkdir public && echo "<script src=build.js></script>" > public/index.html npm install @unfold/webpack-serve $(npm bin)/webpack-serve index.js build.js

Copy the above code and run it in your terminal and you'll have a new app up and running. When you want to add webpack loaders or similar, use the webpack CLI options or add a webpack.config.js file.

Example screenshots from console and error overlay

Credits