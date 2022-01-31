@unboundedsystems/plugin-autocomplete

autocomplete plugin for oclif (bash & zsh)
See https://oclif.io/docs/plugins.html
oclif-example autocomplete [SHELL]
display autocomplete installation instructions
USAGE
$ oclif-example autocomplete [SHELL] [-r]
ARGUMENTS
SHELL shell type
FLAGS
-r, --refresh-cache Refresh cache (ignores displaying instructions)
DESCRIPTION
EXAMPLES
$ oclif-example autocomplete
$ oclif-example autocomplete bash
$ oclif-example autocomplete zsh
$ oclif-example autocomplete --refresh-cache
See code: src/commands/autocomplete/index.ts