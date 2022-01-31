@unboundedsystems/plugin-autocomplete

openbase logo
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

18

GitHub Stars

51

Maintenance

Last Commit

22d ago

Contributors

18

Package

Dependencies

8

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Not Found

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

@oclif/plugin-autocomplete

autocomplete plugin for oclif (bash & zsh)

Version CircleCI Appveyor CI Downloads/week License

Usage

See https://oclif.io/docs/plugins.html

Commands

oclif-example autocomplete [SHELL]

display autocomplete installation instructions

USAGE
  $ oclif-example autocomplete [SHELL] [-r]

ARGUMENTS
  SHELL  shell type

FLAGS
  -r, --refresh-cache  Refresh cache (ignores displaying instructions)

DESCRIPTION
  display autocomplete installation instructions

EXAMPLES
  $ oclif-example autocomplete

  $ oclif-example autocomplete bash

  $ oclif-example autocomplete zsh

  $ oclif-example autocomplete --refresh-cache

See code: src/commands/autocomplete/index.ts

