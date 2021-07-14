Motion allows you to build reactive, real-time frontend UI components in your Rails application using pure Ruby. Check out some live examples and the code for the examples.
Motion has Ruby and JavaScript parts, execute both of these commands:
bundle add motion
yarn add @unabridged/motion
You need a view component library to use Motion. Technically, any view component library that
implements the
render_in interface that landed in Rails 6.1
should be compatible, but Motion is actively developed and tested against
Github's ViewComponent.
Installation instructions for ViewComponent are here.
Motion communicates over and therefore requires ActionCable.
After installing all libraries, run the install script:
bin/rails g motion:install
This will install 2 files, both of which you are free to leave alone.
Motion allows you to mount special DOM elements (henceforth "Motion components") in your standard Rails views that can be real-time updated from frontend interactions, backend state changes, or a combination of both.
Frontend interactions can update your Motion components using standard JavaScript events that you're already familiar with:
change,
blur, form submission, and more. You can invoke Motion actions manually using JavaScript if you need to.
The primary way to handle user interactions on the frontend is by using
map_motion:
class MyComponent < ViewComponent::Base
include Motion::Component
attr_reader :total
def initialize(total: 0)
@total = 0
end
map_motion :add
def add
@total += 1
end
end
To invoke this motion on the frontend, add
data-motion='add' to your component's template:
<div>
<span><%= total %></span>
<%= button_tag "Increment", data: { motion: "add" } %>
</div>
This component can be included on your page the same as always with ViewComponent:
<%= render MyComponent.new(total: 5) %>
Every time the "Increment" button is clicked, MyComponent will call the
add method, re-render your component and send it back to the frontend to replace the existing DOM. All invocations of mapped motions will cause the component to re-render, and unchanged rendered HTML will not perform any changes.
Backend changes can be streamed to your Motion components in 2 steps.
class Todo < ApplicationModel
after_commit :broadcast_created, on: :create
def broadcast_created
ActionCable.server.broadcast("todos:created", name)
end
end
class TopTodosComponent < ViewComponent::Base
include Motion::Component
stream_from "todos:created", :handle_created
def initialize(count: 5)
@count = count
@todos = Todo.order(created_at: :desc).limit(count).pluck(:name)
end
def handle_created(name)
@todos = [name, *@todos.first(@count - 1)]
end
end
This will cause any user that has a page open with
TopTodosComponent mounted on it to re-render that component's portion of the page.
All invocations of
stream_from connected methods will cause the component to re-render everywhere, and unchanged rendered HTML will not perform any changes.
Motion can automatically invoke a method on your component at regular intervals:
class ClockComponent < ViewComponent::Base
include Motion::Component
def initialize
@time = Time.now
end
every 1.second, :tick
def tick
@time = Time.now
end
end
Methods that are mapped using
map_motion accept an
event parameter which is a
Motion::Event. This object has a
target attribute which is a
Motion::Element, the element in the DOM that triggered the motion. Useful state and attributes can be extracted from these objects, including value, selected, checked, form state, data attributes, and more.
map_motion :example
def example(event)
event.type # => "change"
event.name # alias for type
# Motion::Element instance, the element that received the event.
event.target
# Motion::Element instance, the element with the event handler and the `data-motion` attribute
event.element
# Element API examples
element.tag_name # => "input"
element.value # => "5"
element.attributes # { class: "col-xs-12", ... }
# DOM element with aria-label="..."
element[:aria_label]
# DOM element with data-extra-info="..."
element.data[:extra_info]
# ActionController::Parameters instance with all form params. Also
# available on Motion::Event objects for convenience.
element.form_data
end
See the code for full API for Event and Element.
Motion has callbacks which will let you pass data from a child component back up to the parent. Callbacks are created by calling
bind with the name of a method on the parent component which will act as a handler. It returns a new callback which can be passed to child components like any other state. To invoke the handler from the callback, use
call. If the handler accepts an argument, it will receive anything that is passed to
call.
parent_component.rb
# this will be called from the child component
def do_something(message)
puts "Colonel Sandurz says: "
puts message
end
parent_component.html.erb
<%= render ChildComponent.new(on_click: bind(:do_something)) %>
child_component.rb
attr_reader :on_click
map_motion :click
def initialize(on_click:)
@on_click = on_click
end
def click
on_click.call("Do something!") # an argument can be passed into `call`
end
child_component.html.erb
<%= button_tag "You gotta help me, I can't make decisions!", data: { motion: "click" } %>
Due to the way that Motion components are replaced on the page, component HTML templates are limited to a single top-level DOM element. If you have multiple DOM elements in your template at the top level, you must wrap them in a single element. This is a similar limitation that React enforced until
React.Fragment appeared and is for a very similar reason.
Information about the request to the server is lost after the first re-render. This may cause things like
_url helpers to fail to find the correct domain automatically. A workaround is to provide the domain to the helpers, and cache as a local variable any information from the
request object that you need.
Broadly speaking, these initiatives are on our roadmap:
Bug reports and pull requests are welcome on GitHub at https://github.com/unabridged/motion.
The gem is available as open source under the terms of the MIT License.