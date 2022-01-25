openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

@umijs/utils

by umijs
3.5.20 (see all)

🌋 Pluggable enterprise-level react application framework.

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

10.8K

GitHub Stars

11.9K

Maintenance

Last Commit

21d ago

Contributors

324

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

English | 简体中文

umi

codecov NPM version CircleCI GitHub Actions status NPM downloads Install size brotli

🍙 Extensible enterprise-level front-end application framework.

Please consider following this project's author, sorrycc, and consider starring the project to show your ❤️ and support.

Features

  • 🎉 Extensible, Umi implements the complete lifecycle and makes it extensible, and Umi's internal functions are all plugins. Umi also support plugins and presets.
  • 📦 Out of the Box, Umi has built-in routing, building, deployment, testing, and so on. It only requires one dependency to get started. Umi also provides an integrated preset for React with rich functionaries.
  • 🐠 Enterprise, It has been verified by 3000+ projects in Ant Financial and projects of Alibaba, Youku, Netease, Fliggy, KouBei and other companies.
  • 🚀 Self Development, Including micro frontend library, component packaging, documentation tools, request library, hooks library, data flow, etc.
  • 🌴 Perfect Routing, Supports both configuration routing and convention routing, while with functional completeness, such as dynamic routing, nested routing, permission routing, and so on.
  • 🚄 Future Ready, Umi's community is also exploring new technologies. For example, modern mode, webpack @ 5, automated external, bundler less, etc.
  • 🌈 Support SSR, Starts Server-Side Render friendly.

Getting Started

Edit umi

Manually,

# Create directory
$ mkdir myapp && cd myapp

# Install dependency
$ yarn add umi

# Create page
$ npx umi g page index --typescript --less

# Start development
$ npx umi dev

Or Getting Started with Boilerplate.

Contributors

This project exists thanks to all the people who contribute. [Contribute].

Feedback

Github Issue微信群
umijs/umi/issues 关注后回复「umi」

LICENSE

MIT

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial