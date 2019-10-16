✏️ Launch your code editor using Node.js.
async/await
$ npm install @umijs/launch-editor -S
Commonjs
const launchEditor = require('@umijs/launch-editor');
(async () => {
try {
const res = await launchEditor.default(config)
} catch (e) {}
})()
ES6 / TypeScript
import launchEditor from '@umijs/launch-editor';
(async () => {
try {
const res = await launchEditor(config)
} catch (e) {}
})()
Configuration
Type:
string |
object |
Array<string | object>
files or project path you want to open in the editor.
Type:
object
Type:
string |
string[]
Default: Auto-detected (current process or existed editors, envs)
the function return a
Promise, if having an error when launching the editor, there are some error
code and
message,
editor (if you specify) you might use.
|code
|message
EPERM
|the path is permission denied
UNKNOWN
|couldn't find your editor, might not install
OTHER
|unknown error couldn't catch
Type:
object
Default:
[]
Extra options for the specified editor params, e.g., VSCode using
["-n"] to force to open a new window.
guess how many editors you have in current system.
Commonjs
const { getEditors } = require('@umijs/launch-editor');
guessEditor();
=>
[
{ name: 'subl', commands: [''] },
{ name: 'vscode', commands: [''] },
{ name: 'idea', commands: [''] },
{ name: 'atom', commands: [''] },
]
$ npm install
$ npm run dev
$ npm install
$ npm run test
|Value
|Editor
|Linux
|Windows
|OSX
code
|Visual Studio Code
|✓
|✓
|✓
atom
|Atom
|✓
|✓
code-insiders
|Visual Studio Code Insiders
|✓
|✓
|✓
sublime
|Sublime Text
|✓
|✓
|✓
webstorm
|WebStorm
|✓
|✓
|✓
idea
|IDEA
|✓
|✓