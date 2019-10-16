✏️ Launch your code editor using Node.js.

Feature

support async/await

support error handlers and codes

error handlers and codes support more editors and platforms.

support more editors and platforms. specify the editor to launch

Install

$ npm install @umijs/launch-editor -S

Usage

Commonjs

const launchEditor = require ( '@umijs/launch-editor' ); ( async ( ) => { try { const res = await launchEditor.default(config) } catch (e) {} })()

ES6 / TypeScript

import launchEditor from '@umijs/launch-editor' ; ( async ( ) => { try { const res = await launchEditor(config) } catch (e) {} })()

Configuration

launchEditor(path, [options]): Promise

path

Type: string | object | Array<string | object>

files or project path you want to open in the editor.

options

Type: object

editor

Type: string | string[] Default: Auto-detected (current process or existed editors, envs)

the function return a Promise , if having an error when launching the editor, there are some error code and message , editor (if you specify) you might use.

code message EPERM the path is permission denied UNKNOWN couldn't find your editor, might not install OTHER unknown error couldn't catch

editorOpts

Type: object Default: []

Extra options for the specified editor params, e.g., VSCode using ["-n"] to force to open a new window.

getEditors(): void

guess how many editors you have in current system.

Commonjs

const { getEditors } = require ( '@umijs/launch-editor' ); guessEditor(); => [ { name: 'subl' , commands: [ '' ] }, { name: 'vscode' , commands: [ '' ] }, { name: 'idea' , commands: [ '' ] }, { name: 'atom' , commands: [ '' ] }, ]

Development

$ npm install $ npm run dev

Test

$ npm install $ npm run test

