UMA Protocol

Documentation 📚

Our docs site is here. It contains tutorials, explainers, and smart contract documentation. If you'd like to view these docs on github instead, check out the documentation folder in the docs repo.

Security and Bug Bounty 🐛

Please see here for details on our bug bounty.

Contributing 🙌

Please see our contributing guidelines.

For detailed information on how to initialize and interact with our smart contracts, please see the documentation site.

Install dependencies 👷‍♂️

You'll need to install the long-term support version of nodejs, currently nodejs v14. You will also need to install yarn. Assuming that's done, run yarn with no args:

yarn

If you'd like to completely clear all packages' node_modules and reinstall all deps from scratch, run:

yarn clean-packages yarn

Build the code 🧐

Some code in the repository requires a build step to compile it. To run this build step, use the qbuild (quick build) command:

yarn qbuild

The above command does not include dapps because dapps take a long time to build and they have their own scripts to run locally. However, if you'd like to build everything, you can use the build command:

yarn build

To remove any remnants of previous builds, you can run:

yarn clean

Run tests 🦾

To run tests, you'll need to start ganache on port 9545:

yarn ganache-cli -e 1000000000 -p 9545 -l 9000000 -d

Note: if you're interested in what these args do:

is the amount of ETH to grant the default accounts. -p is the port that ganache will listen on.

Then, you can run all of the tests across the repo by running:

yarn test

However, running all of the tests across the repository takes a lot of time. To run the tests for just one package, you can run:

yarn workspace <package_name> test

Running the linter 🧽

To run the linter in autofix mode (it will attempt to fix any errors it finds), run:

yarn lint-fix

To run the linter in the default mode, where it will print all errors and not modify code, run:

yarn lint

Packages 📦

Because this repo is a monorepo, it conatains many different npm packages. More will be discussed about these packages in the following sections. However, the basic structure is that each pacakge is listed in the packages/ directory. Each package has its own scripts and dependencies and operates (mostly) independently from the others.

Adding dependencies 👩‍👦

All runtime/production dependencies should be added to the package that needs them. Development dependencies should also generally be installed in packages unless they are needed by code that exists outside of any package.

For more details on packages and the monorepo, please see the next section.

To add a dependency to a package:

yarn workspace < package_name > add < dependency_name >

Note: development dependencies are those that are not required by the code that's published to the npm registry. If you're not sure whether a dependency should be dev or not, just ask! To install a dev dependency in a package:

yarn workspace < package_name > add < dependency_name > --dev

Note: all root dependencies should be dev dependencies because the root package is not published to npm, so there is no "production" code. To install a dev dependency at root:

yarn add <dependency_name>

After you've installed a dependency, yarn should automatically update the yarn.lock file. If git doesn't notice any changes in that file, run yarn to update the lockfile.

Depending on another package in the monorepo 🤝

The standard way to pull a JS element from another package is to reference it like this:

const { importedObject } = require ( "@uma/some-package" )

Note: the require will resolve to the main file specified in the package.json file. If you'd like to import a different file, you should ensure that that file is exported in the files directive inside the package.json file. Once you're sure of that, you can import it using the following syntax:

const { importedObject } = require ( "@uma/some-package/path/to/some/file" )

Note: if this file isn't exported by the files directive, it will work locally, but fail when run via an npm installation.

To install this dependency you're using in @uma/my-package , you should run the following command:

yarn lerna add /some- package --scope /my- package

By default, this will symlink the package in node_modules rather than attempting to pull the package via npm. This allows the packages to depend on the in-repo versions of one another. If you'd like to reference a particular version from npm, you can specify that version exactly in the package.json file.

Using yarn and lerna 🧑‍🍳

This repository is a monorepo. That means that it contains many different, but related packages. It uses yarn workspaces and lerna to manage these packages.

Note: lerna and yarn workspaces have some overlapping functionality. This is because lerna predates yarn workspaces and is compatible with yarn alternatives that don't have workspace functions, like npm .

yarn should be installed globally to use this repo. This means that you can run any yarn command by running:

yarn < command >

Once you run yarn during the install section above, lerna should have been installed locally. After that, you should be able to run lerna commands using yarn:

yarn lerna < command >

To run a yarn command in a particular sub-package, you can run the following from anywhere in the repo:

yarn workspace < package_name > < script >

For instance, this could be used to run the build command in the @uma/core package:

yarn workspace @ uma / core build

or to install the truffle package as a devDependency in the @uma/liquidator package:

yarn workspace @ uma / liquidator add truffle --dev

To run a package script in every package that has a script by that name, you should use lerna :

yarn lerna run < script > --stream

Note: the stream argument is just to force lerna to stream the output so you get realtime logs, but it's not required.

Coverage 🔎

We use the solidity-coverage package to generate our coverage reports. You can find the coverage report at coveralls. Otherwise, you can generate it locally by running:

./ci/coverage .sh packages/core

The full report can be viewed by opening the packages/core/coverage/index.html file in a browser.

Style Guide 🕺

See STYLE.md.