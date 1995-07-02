openbase logo
@ukyo/date-fns

by date-fns
1.21.4

⏳ Modern JavaScript date utility library ⌛️

0

GitHub Stars

28K

Maintenance

Last Commit

12d ago

Contributors

390

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

date-fns

date-fns provides the most comprehensive, yet simple and consistent toolset
for manipulating JavaScript dates in a browser & Node.js.

It's like Lodash for dates

  • It has 200+ functions for all occasions.
  • Modular: Pick what you need. Works with webpack, Browserify, or Rollup and also supports tree-shaking.
  • Native dates: Uses existing native type. It doesn't extend core objects for safety's sake.
  • Immutable & Pure: Built using pure functions and always returns a new date instance.
  • TypeScript & Flow: Supports both Flow and TypeScript
  • I18n: Dozens of locales. Include only what you need.
  • and many more benefits
import { compareAsc, format } from 'date-fns'

format(new Date(2014, 1, 11), 'yyyy-MM-dd')
//=> '2014-02-11'

const dates = [
  new Date(1995, 6, 2),
  new Date(1987, 1, 11),
  new Date(1989, 6, 10),
]
dates.sort(compareAsc)
//=> [
//   Wed Feb 11 1987 00:00:00,
//   Mon Jul 10 1989 00:00:00,
//   Sun Jul 02 1995 00:00:00
// ]

The library is available as an npm package. To install the package run:

npm install date-fns --save
# or with yarn
yarn add date-fns

Docs

See date-fns.org for more details, API, and other docs.


License

MIT © Sasha Koss

