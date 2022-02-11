A standalone version of the readability library used for Firefox Reader View.
Readability is available on npm:
npm install @mozilla/readability
You can then
require() it, or for web-based projects, load the
Readability.js script from your webpage.
To parse a document, you must create a new
Readability object from a DOM document object, and then call the
parse() method. Here's an example:
var article = new Readability(document).parse();
If you use Readability in a web browser, you will likely be able to use a
document reference from elsewhere (e.g. fetched via XMLHttpRequest, in a same-origin
<iframe> you have access to, etc.). In Node.js, you can use an external DOM library.
new Readability(document, options)
The
options object accepts a number of properties, all optional:
debug (boolean, default
false): whether to enable logging.
maxElemsToParse (number, default
0 i.e. no limit): the maximum number of elements to parse.
nbTopCandidates (number, default
5): the number of top candidates to consider when analysing how tight the competition is among candidates.
charThreshold (number, default
500): the number of characters an article must have in order to return a result.
classesToPreserve (array): a set of classes to preserve on HTML elements when the
keepClasses options is set to
false.
keepClasses (boolean, default
false): whether to preserve all classes on HTML elements. When set to
false only classes specified in the
classesToPreserve array are kept.
disableJSONLD (boolean, default
false): when extracting page metadata, Readability gives precendence to Schema.org fields specified in the JSON-LD format. Set this option to
true to skip JSON-LD parsing.
serializer (function, default
el => el.innerHTML) controls how the the
content property returned by the
parse() method is produced from the root DOM element. It may be useful to specify the
serializer as the identity function (
el => el) to obtain a DOM element instead of a string for
content if you plan to process it further.
parse()
Returns an object containing the following properties:
title: article title;
content: HTML string of processed article content;
textContent: text content of the article, with all the HTML tags removed;
length: length of an article, in characters;
excerpt: article description, or short excerpt from the content;
byline: author metadata;
dir: content direction;
siteName: name of the site.
lang: content language
The
parse() method works by modifying the DOM. This removes some elements in the web page, which may be undesirable. You can avoid this by passing the clone of the
document object to the
Readability constructor:
var documentClone = document.cloneNode(true);
var article = new Readability(documentClone).parse();
isProbablyReaderable(document, options)
A quick-and-dirty way of figuring out if it's plausible that the contents of a given document are suitable for processing with Readability. It is likely to produce both false positives and false negatives. The reason it exists is to avoid bogging down a time-sensitive process (like loading and showing the user a webpage) with the complex logic in the core of Readability. Improvements to its logic (while not deteriorating its performance) are very welcome.
The
options object accepts a number of properties, all optional:
minContentLength (number, default
140): the minimum node content length used to decide if the document is readerable;
minScore (number, default
20): the minumum cumulated 'score' used to determine if the document is readerable;
visibilityChecker (function, default
isNodeVisible): the function used to determine if a node is visible;
The function returns a boolean corresponding to whether or not we suspect
Readability.parse() will suceeed at returning an article object. Here's an example:
/*
Only instantiate Readability if we suspect
the `parse()` method will produce a meaningful result.
*/
if (isProbablyReaderable(document)) {
let article = new Readability(document).parse();
}
Since Node.js does not come with its own DOM implementation, we rely on external libraries like jsdom. Here's an example using
jsdom to obtain a DOM document object:
var { Readability } = require('@mozilla/readability');
var { JSDOM } = require('jsdom');
var doc = new JSDOM("<body>Look at this cat: <img src='./cat.jpg'></body>", {
url: "https://www.example.com/the-page-i-got-the-source-from"
});
let reader = new Readability(doc.window.document);
let article = reader.parse();
Remember to pass the page's URI as the
url option in the
JSDOM constructor (as shown in the example above), so that Readability can convert relative URLs for images, hyperlinks etc. to their absolute counterparts.
jsdom has the ability to run the scripts included in the HTML and fetch remote resources. For security reasons these are disabled by default, and we strongly recommend you keep them that way.
If you're going to use Readability with untrusted input (whether in HTML or DOM form), we strongly recommend you use a sanitizer library like DOMPurify to avoid script injection when you use the output of Readability. We would also recommend using CSP to add further defense-in-depth restrictions to what you allow the resulting content to do. The Firefox integration of reader mode uses both of these techniques itself. Sanitizing unsafe content out of the input is explicitly not something we aim to do as part of Readability itself - there are other good sanitizer libraries out there, use them!
Please see our Contributing document.
