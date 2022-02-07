A simple code editor with syntax highlighting. This library aims to provide a simple code editor with syntax highlighting support without any of the extra features, perfect for simple embeds and forms where users can submit code.
Features:
$ npm i @uiw/react-textarea-code-editor
import CodeEditor from '@uiw/react-textarea-code-editor';
function App() {
const [code, setCode] = React.useState(
`function add(a, b) {\n return a + b;\n}`
);
return (
<CodeEditor
value={code}
language="js"
placeholder="Please enter JS code."
onChange={(evn) => setCode(evn.target.value)}
padding={15}
style={{
fontSize: 12,
backgroundColor: "#f5f5f5",
fontFamily: 'ui-monospace,SFMono-Regular,SF Mono,Consolas,Liberation Mono,Menlo,monospace',
}}
/>
);
}
Use examples in nextjs. #31
npm install next-remove-imports
npm install @uiw/react-textarea-code-editor@v1.4.4
// next.config.js
const removeImports = require("next-remove-imports")();
module.exports = removeImports({
experimental: { esmExternals: true }
});
import React from "react";
import dynamic from "next/dynamic";
import "@uiw/react-textarea-code-editor/dist.css";
const CodeEditor = dynamic(
() => import("@uiw/react-textarea-code-editor").then((mod) => mod.default),
{ ssr: false }
);
function HomePage() {
const [code, setCode] = React.useState(
`function add(a, b) {\n return a + b;\n}`
);
return (
<div>
<CodeEditor
value={code}
language="js"
placeholder="Please enter JS code."
onChange={(evn) => setCode(evn.target.value)}
padding={15}
style={{
fontSize: 12,
backgroundColor: "#f5f5f5",
fontFamily:
"ui-monospace,SFMono-Regular,SF Mono,Consolas,Liberation Mono,Menlo,monospace"
}}
/>
</div>
);
}
export default HomePage;
interface TextareaCodeEditorProps extends React.TextareaHTMLAttributes<HTMLTextAreaElement> {
prefixCls?: string;
/**
* Set what programming language the code belongs to.
*/
language?: string;
/**
* Optional padding for code. Default: `10`.
*/
padding?: number;
/**
* The minimum height of the editor. Default: `16`.
*/
minHeight?: number;
}
List of supported languages can be found here
https://uiwjs.github.io/react-textarea-code-editor/
Runs the project in development mode.
# Step 1, run first, listen to the component compile and output the .js file
# listen for compilation output type .d.ts file
npm run watch
# Step 2, development mode, listen to compile preview website instance
npm run start
production
Builds the app for production to the build folder.
npm run build
The build is minified and the filenames include the hashes. Your app is ready to be deployed!
Licensed under the MIT License.