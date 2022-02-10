Monaco Editor component for React. demo @jaywcjlove.github.io/react-monacoeditor/
npm install @uiw/react-monacoeditor --save
import React from 'react';
import MonacoEditor from '@uiw/react-monacoeditor';
<MonacoEditor
language="html"
value="<h1>I ♥ react-monacoeditor</h1>"
options={{
theme: 'vs-dark',
}}
/>
import React from 'react';
import { render } from 'react-dom';
import MonacoEditor from '@uiw/react-monacoeditor';
const code = `import React, { PureComponent } from 'react';
import MonacoEditor from '@uiw/react-monacoeditor';
export default class App extends PureComponent {
render() {
return (
<MonacoEditor
language="html"
value="<h1>I ♥ react-codemirror2</h1>"
options={{
selectOnLineNumbers: true,
roundedSelection: false,
cursorStyle: 'line',
automaticLayout: false,
theme: 'vs-dark',
}}
/>
);
}
}
`;
class App extends React.Component {
constructor(props) {
super(props);
this.state = {
code: '// type your code...',
}
}
editorDidMount(editor, monaco) {
console.log('editorDidMount', editor, monaco);
editor.focus();
}
onChange(newValue, e) {
console.log('onChange', newValue, e);
}
render() {
const options = {
selectOnLineNumbers: true,
roundedSelection: false,
readOnly: false,
cursorStyle: 'line',
automaticLayout: false,
theme: 'vs-dark',
scrollbar: {
// Subtle shadows to the left & top. Defaults to true.
useShadows: false,
// Render vertical arrows. Defaults to false.
verticalHasArrows: true,
// Render horizontal arrows. Defaults to false.
horizontalHasArrows: true,
// Render vertical scrollbar.
// Accepted values: 'auto', 'visible', 'hidden'.
// Defaults to 'auto'
vertical: 'visible',
// Render horizontal scrollbar.
// Accepted values: 'auto', 'visible', 'hidden'.
// Defaults to 'auto'
horizontal: 'visible',
verticalScrollbarSize: 17,
horizontalScrollbarSize: 17,
arrowSize: 30,
},
};
return (
<MonacoEditor
height="500px"
language="javascript"
editorDidMount={this.editorDidMount.bind(this)}
onChange={this.onChange.bind(this)}
value={code}
options={options}
/>
);
}
}
render(
<App />,
document.getElementById('root')
);
Add the Monaco Editor Webpack Loader Plugin
monaco-editor-webpack-plugin to your
webpack.config.js:
const MonacoWebpackPlugin = require('monaco-editor-webpack-plugin');
module.exports = {
plugins: [
new MonacoWebpackPlugin()
]
};
If you specify
value property, the component behaves in controlled mode.
Otherwise, it behaves in uncontrolled mode.
width width of editor. Defaults to
100%.
height height of editor. Defaults to
100%.
value value of the auto created model in the editor.
defaultValue the initial value of the auto created model in the editor.
language the initial language of the auto created model in the editor.
theme the theme of the editor
vs,
vs-dark,
hc-black
options refer to Monaco interface IEditorConstructionOptions.
editorDidMount(editor, monaco) an event emitted when the editor has been mounted (similar to
componentDidMount of React).
onChange(newValue, event) an event emitted when the content of the current model has changed.
autoComplete?: (model: monaco.editor.ITextModel, position: monaco.Position) => languages.CompletionItem[]; User provided extension function provider for auto-complete. #47
Refer to Monaco interface IEditor.
