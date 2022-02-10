Monaco Editor component for React. demo @jaywcjlove.github.io/react-monacoeditor/

Installation

npm install @uiw/react-monacoeditor --save

Using

import React from 'react' ; import MonacoEditor from '@uiw/react-monacoeditor' ; < MonacoEditor language = "html" value = "<h1>I ♥ react-monacoeditor</h1>" options = {{ theme: ' vs-dark ', }} />

Using with Webpack

import React from 'react' ; import { render } from 'react-dom' ; import MonacoEditor from '@uiw/react-monacoeditor' ; const code = `import React, { PureComponent } from 'react'; import MonacoEditor from '@uiw/react-monacoeditor'; export default class App extends PureComponent { render() { return ( <MonacoEditor language="html" value="<h1>I ♥ react-codemirror2</h1>" options={{ selectOnLineNumbers: true, roundedSelection: false, cursorStyle: 'line', automaticLayout: false, theme: 'vs-dark', }} /> ); } } ` ; class App extends React . Component { constructor (props) { super (props); this .state = { code : '// type your code...' , } } editorDidMount(editor, monaco) { console .log( 'editorDidMount' , editor, monaco); editor.focus(); } onChange(newValue, e) { console .log( 'onChange' , newValue, e); } render() { const options = { selectOnLineNumbers : true , roundedSelection : false , readOnly : false , cursorStyle : 'line' , automaticLayout : false , theme : 'vs-dark' , scrollbar : { useShadows : false , verticalHasArrows : true , horizontalHasArrows : true , vertical : 'visible' , horizontal : 'visible' , verticalScrollbarSize : 17 , horizontalScrollbarSize : 17 , arrowSize : 30 , }, }; return ( < MonacoEditor height = "500px" language = "javascript" editorDidMount = {this.editorDidMount.bind(this)} onChange = {this.onChange.bind(this)} value = {code} options = {options} /> ); } } render( < App /> , document.getElementById('root') );

Add the Monaco Editor Webpack Loader Plugin monaco-editor-webpack-plugin to your webpack.config.js :

const MonacoWebpackPlugin = require ( 'monaco-editor-webpack-plugin' ); module .exports = { plugins : [ new MonacoWebpackPlugin() ] };

Properties

If you specify value property, the component behaves in controlled mode. Otherwise, it behaves in uncontrolled mode.

width width of editor. Defaults to 100% .

width of editor. Defaults to . height height of editor. Defaults to 100% .

height of editor. Defaults to . value value of the auto created model in the editor.

value of the auto created model in the editor. defaultValue the initial value of the auto created model in the editor.

the initial value of the auto created model in the editor. language the initial language of the auto created model in the editor.

the initial language of the auto created model in the editor. theme the theme of the editor vs , vs-dark , hc-black

the theme of the editor , , options refer to Monaco interface IEditorConstructionOptions.

refer to Monaco interface IEditorConstructionOptions. editorDidMount(editor, monaco) an event emitted when the editor has been mounted (similar to componentDidMount of React).

an event emitted when the editor has been mounted (similar to of React). onChange(newValue, event) an event emitted when the content of the current model has changed.

an event emitted when the content of the current model has changed. autoComplete?: (model: monaco.editor.ITextModel, position: monaco.Position) => languages.CompletionItem[]; User provided extension function provider for auto-complete. #47

Events & Methods

Refer to Monaco interface IEditor.

