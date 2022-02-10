openbase logo
rm

@uiw/react-monacoeditor

by 小弟调调™
3.4.5

Monaco Editor component for React.

Readme

react-monacoeditor

Downloads Open in unpkg npm version

Monaco Editor component for React. demo @jaywcjlove.github.io/react-monacoeditor/

Installation

npm install @uiw/react-monacoeditor --save

Using

Open in CodeSandbox

import React from 'react';
import MonacoEditor from '@uiw/react-monacoeditor';

<MonacoEditor
  language="html"
  value="<h1>I ♥ react-monacoeditor</h1>"
  options={{
    theme: 'vs-dark',
  }}
/>

Using with Webpack

import React from 'react';
import { render } from 'react-dom';
import MonacoEditor from '@uiw/react-monacoeditor';

const code = `import React, { PureComponent } from 'react';
import MonacoEditor from '@uiw/react-monacoeditor';

export default class App extends PureComponent {
  render() {
    return (
      <MonacoEditor
        language="html"
        value="<h1>I ♥ react-codemirror2</h1>"
        options={{
          selectOnLineNumbers: true,
          roundedSelection: false,
          cursorStyle: 'line',
          automaticLayout: false,
          theme: 'vs-dark',
        }}
      />
    );
  }
}
`;

class App extends React.Component {
  constructor(props) {
    super(props);
    this.state = {
      code: '// type your code...',
    }
  }
  editorDidMount(editor, monaco) {
    console.log('editorDidMount', editor, monaco);
    editor.focus();
  }
  onChange(newValue, e) {
    console.log('onChange', newValue, e);
  }
  render() {
    const options = {
      selectOnLineNumbers: true,
      roundedSelection: false,
      readOnly: false,
      cursorStyle: 'line',
      automaticLayout: false,
      theme: 'vs-dark',
      scrollbar: {
        // Subtle shadows to the left & top. Defaults to true.
        useShadows: false,
        // Render vertical arrows. Defaults to false.
        verticalHasArrows: true,
        // Render horizontal arrows. Defaults to false.
        horizontalHasArrows: true,
        // Render vertical scrollbar.
        // Accepted values: 'auto', 'visible', 'hidden'.
        // Defaults to 'auto'
        vertical: 'visible',
        // Render horizontal scrollbar.
        // Accepted values: 'auto', 'visible', 'hidden'.
        // Defaults to 'auto'
        horizontal: 'visible',
        verticalScrollbarSize: 17,
        horizontalScrollbarSize: 17,
        arrowSize: 30,
      },
    };
    return (
      <MonacoEditor
        height="500px"
        language="javascript"
        editorDidMount={this.editorDidMount.bind(this)}
        onChange={this.onChange.bind(this)}
        value={code}
        options={options}
      />
    );
  }
}

render(
  <App />,
  document.getElementById('root')
);

Add the Monaco Editor Webpack Loader Plugin monaco-editor-webpack-plugin to your webpack.config.js:

const MonacoWebpackPlugin = require('monaco-editor-webpack-plugin');
module.exports = {
  plugins: [
    new MonacoWebpackPlugin()
  ]
};

Properties

If you specify value property, the component behaves in controlled mode. Otherwise, it behaves in uncontrolled mode.

  • width width of editor. Defaults to 100%.
  • height height of editor. Defaults to 100%.
  • value value of the auto created model in the editor.
  • defaultValue the initial value of the auto created model in the editor.
  • language the initial language of the auto created model in the editor.
  • theme the theme of the editor vs, vs-dark, hc-black
  • options refer to Monaco interface IEditorConstructionOptions.
  • editorDidMount(editor, monaco) an event emitted when the editor has been mounted (similar to componentDidMount of React).
  • onChange(newValue, event) an event emitted when the content of the current model has changed.
  • autoComplete?: (model: monaco.editor.ITextModel, position: monaco.Position) => languages.CompletionItem[]; User provided extension function provider for auto-complete. #47

Events & Methods

Refer to Monaco interface IEditor.

Contributors

As always, thanks to our amazing contributors!

Made with github-action-contributors.

License

Licensed under the MIT License.

