A simple markdown editor with preview, implemented with React.js and TypeScript. This React Component aims to provide a simple Markdown editor with syntax highlighting support. This is based on textarea encapsulation, so it does not depend on any modern code editors such as Acs, CodeMirror, Monaco etc.

Features

📑 Indent line or selected text by pressing tab key, with customizable indentation.

♻️ Based on textarea encapsulation, does not depend on any modern code editors.

encapsulation, does not depend on any modern code editors. 🚧 Does not depend on the uiw component library.

component library. 🚘 Automatic list on new lines.

😻 GitHub flavored markdown support.

💡 Support next.js, Use examples in next.js.

Quick Start

npm i @uiw/react-md-editor

Using

import React from "react" ; import MDEditor from '@uiw/react-md-editor' ; export default function App ( ) { const [value, setValue] = React.useState( "**Hello world!!!**" ); return ( <div className="container"> <MDEditor value={value} onChange={setValue} /> <MDEditor.Markdown source={value} /> </div> ); }

Security

Please note markdown needs to be sanitized if you do not completely trust your authors. Otherwise, your app is vulnerable to XSS. This can be achieved by adding rehype-sanitize as a plugin.

import React from "react" ; import MDEditor from '@uiw/react-md-editor' ; import rehypeSanitize from "rehype-sanitize" ; export default function App ( ) { const [value, setValue] = React.useState( "**Hello world!!!** <IFRAME SRC=" javascript:javascript:alert( window .origin); "></IFRAME>" ); return ( <div className="container"> <MDEditor value={value} onChange={setValue} previewOptions={{ rehypePlugins: [[rehypeSanitize]], }} /> <MDEditor.Markdown source={value} rehypePlugins={[[rehypeSanitize]]} /> </div> ); }

Custom Toolbars

import React from "react"; import ReactDOM from "react-dom"; import MDEditor, { commands, ICommand, TextState, TextAreaTextApi } from '@uiw/react-md-editor'; const title3: ICommand = { name: 'title3', keyCommand: 'title3', buttonProps: { 'aria-label': 'Insert title3' }, icon: ( <svg width="12" height="12" viewBox="0 0 520 520"> <path fill="currentColor" d="M15.7083333,468 C7.03242448,468 0,462.030833 0,454.666667 L0,421.333333 C0,413.969167 7.03242448,408 15.7083333,408 L361.291667,408 C369.967576,408 377,413.969167 377,421.333333 L377,454.666667 C377,462.030833 369.967576,468 361.291667,468 L15.7083333,468 Z M21.6666667,366 C9.69989583,366 0,359.831861 0,352.222222 L0,317.777778 C0,310.168139 9.69989583,304 21.6666667,304 L498.333333,304 C510.300104,304 520,310.168139 520,317.777778 L520,352.222222 C520,359.831861 510.300104,366 498.333333,366 L21.6666667,366 Z M136.835938,64 L136.835937,126 L107.25,126 L107.25,251 L40.75,251 L40.75,126 L-5.68434189e-14,126 L-5.68434189e-14,64 L136.835938,64 Z M212,64 L212,251 L161.648438,251 L161.648438,64 L212,64 Z M378,64 L378,126 L343.25,126 L343.25,251 L281.75,251 L281.75,126 L238,126 L238,64 L378,64 Z M449.047619,189.550781 L520,189.550781 L520,251 L405,251 L405,64 L449.047619,64 L449.047619,189.550781 Z" /> </svg> ), execute: (state: TextState, api: TextAreaTextApi) => { let modifyText = `### ${state.selectedText}

`; if (!state.selectedText) { modifyText = `### `; } api.replaceSelection(modifyText); }, }; export default function App() { const [value, setValue] = React.useState("**Hello world!!!**"); return ( <div className="container"> <MDEditor value="Hello Markdown!" onChange={(val) => { setValue(val!); }} commands={[ // Custom Toolbars title3, commands.group([commands.title1, commands.title2, commands.title3, commands.title4, commands.title5, commands.title6], { name: 'title', groupName: 'title', buttonProps: { 'aria-label': 'Insert title'} }), commands.divider, commands.group([], { name: 'update', groupName: 'update', icon: ( <svg viewBox="0 0 1024 1024" width="12" height="12"> <path fill="currentColor" d="M716.8 921.6a51.2 51.2 0 1 1 0 102.4H307.2a51.2 51.2 0 1 1 0-102.4h409.6zM475.8016 382.1568a51.2 51.2 0 0 1 72.3968 0l144.8448 144.8448a51.2 51.2 0 0 1-72.448 72.3968L563.2 541.952V768a51.2 51.2 0 0 1-45.2096 50.8416L512 819.2a51.2 51.2 0 0 1-51.2-51.2v-226.048l-57.3952 57.4464a51.2 51.2 0 0 1-67.584 4.2496l-4.864-4.2496a51.2 51.2 0 0 1 0-72.3968zM512 0c138.6496 0 253.4912 102.144 277.1456 236.288l10.752 0.3072C924.928 242.688 1024 348.0576 1024 476.5696 1024 608.9728 918.8352 716.8 788.48 716.8a51.2 51.2 0 1 1 0-102.4l8.3968-0.256C866.2016 609.6384 921.6 550.0416 921.6 476.5696c0-76.4416-59.904-137.8816-133.12-137.8816h-97.28v-51.2C691.2 184.9856 610.6624 102.4 512 102.4S332.8 184.9856 332.8 287.488v51.2H235.52c-73.216 0-133.12 61.44-133.12 137.8816C102.4 552.96 162.304 614.4 235.52 614.4l5.9904 0.3584A51.2 51.2 0 0 1 235.52 716.8C105.1648 716.8 0 608.9728 0 476.5696c0-132.1984 104.8064-239.872 234.8544-240.2816C258.5088 102.144 373.3504 0 512 0z" /> </svg> ), children: ({ close, execute, getState, textApi }) => { return ( <div style={{ width: 120, padding: 10 }}> <div>My Custom Toolbar</div> <button type="button" onClick={() => console.log('> execute: >>>>>', getState!())}>State</button> <button type="button" onClick={() => close()}>Close</button> <button type="button" onClick={() => execute()}>Execute</button> </div> ); }, execute: (state: TextState, api: TextAreaTextApi) => { console.log('>>>>>>update>>>>>', state) }, buttonProps: { 'aria-label': 'Insert title'} }), ]} /> </div> ); }

Preview Markdown

import React from "react" ; import ReactDOM from "react-dom" ; import MDEditor from '@uiw/react-md-editor' ; export default function App ( ) { return ( < div className = "container" > < MDEditor.Markdown source = "Hello Markdown!" /> </ div > ); }

Support Custom KaTeX Preview

KaTeX is a fast, easy-to-use JavaScript library for TeX math rendering on the web, We perform math rendering through KaTeX .

The following example is preview in CodeSandbox.

⚠️ Upgrade v2 to v3 d025430

npm install katex

import React from "react" ; import ReactDOM from "react-dom" ; import MDEditor from '@uiw/react-md-editor' ; import katex from 'katex' ; import 'katex/dist/katex.css' ; const mdKaTeX = `This is to display the \`\$\$\c = \\pm\\sqrt{a^2 + b^2}\$\$\` in one line \`\`\`KaTeX c = \\pm\\sqrt{a^2 + b^2} \`\`\` ` ; export default function App ( ) { return ( <MDEditor value={mdKaTeX} previewOptions={{ components: { code: ({ inline, children = [], className, ...props }) => { const txt = children[0] || ''; if (inline) { if (typeof txt === 'string' && /^\$\$(.*)\$\$/.test(txt)) { const html = katex.renderToString(txt.replace(/^\$\$(.*)\$\$/, '$1'), { throwOnError: false, }); return <code dangerouslySetInnerHTML={{ __html: html }} />; } return <code>{txt}</code>; } if ( typeof txt === 'string' && typeof className === 'string' && /^language-katex/.test(className.toLocaleLowerCase()) ) { const html = katex.renderToString(txt, { throwOnError: false, }); return <code dangerouslySetInnerHTML={{ __html: html }} />; } return <code className={String(className)}>{txt}</code>; }, }, }} /> ); }

Markdown text to Image

import React from "react" ; import MDEditor, { commands, ICommand, TextState, TextAreaTextApi } from "@uiw/react-md-editor" ; import domToImage from "dom-to-image" ; const textToImage: ICommand = { name : "Text To Image" , keyCommand : "text2image" , buttonProps : { "aria-label" : "Insert title3" }, icon : ( < svg width = "12" height = "12" viewBox = "0 0 20 20" > < path fill = "currentColor" d = "M15 9c1.1 0 2-.9 2-2s-.9-2-2-2-2 .9-2 2 .9 2 2 2zm4-7H1c-.55 0-1 .45-1 1v14c0 .55.45 1 1 1h18c.55 0 1-.45 1-1V3c0-.55-.45-1-1-1zm-1 13l-6-5-2 2-4-5-4 8V4h16v11z" > </ path > </ svg > ), execute : ( state: TextState, api: TextAreaTextApi ) => { const dom = document .getElementsByClassName( "w-md-editor" )[ 0 ]; if (dom) { domToImage.toJpeg(dom, {}).then( ( dataUrl ) => { const link = document .createElement( "a" ); link.download = "image.jpg" ; link.href = dataUrl; link.click(); }); } } }; export default function App ( ) { return ( < div className = "container" > < MDEditor value = "**Hello world!!!**" commands = {[ textToImage , commands.divider ]} /> </ div > ); }

Support Custom Mermaid Preview

Using mermaid to generation of diagram and flowchart from text in a similar manner as markdown

npm install mermaid

import React from "react" ; import ReactDOM from "react-dom" ; import MDEditor from "@uiw/react-md-editor" ; import mermaid from "mermaid" ; const mdMermaid = `The following are some examples of the diagrams, charts and graphs that can be made using Mermaid and the Markdown-inspired text specific to it. \`\`\`mermaid graph TD A[Hard] -->|Text| B(Round) B --> C{Decision} C -->|One| D[Result 1] C -->|Two| E[Result 2] \`\`\` \`\`\`mermaid sequenceDiagram Alice->>John: Hello John, how are you? loop Healthcheck John->>John: Fight against hypochondria end Note right of John: Rational thoughts! John-->>Alice: Great! John->>Bob: How about you? Bob-->>John: Jolly good! \`\`\` ` ; const getCode = ( arr = [] ) => arr.map( dt => { if ( typeof dt === 'string' ) { return dt; } if (dt.props && dt.props.children) { return getCode(dt.props.children); } }).filter( Boolean ).join( '' ); export default function App ( ) { return ( <MDEditor height={500} value={mdMermaid || ""} previewOptions={{ components: { code: ({ inline, children = [], className, ...props }) => { const code = getCode(children); if ( typeof code === 'string' && typeof className === 'string' && /^language-mermaid/.test(className.toLocaleLowerCase()) ) { const Elm = document.createElement("div"); Elm.id = "demo"; const svg = mermaid.render("demo", code); return <code dangerouslySetInnerHTML={{ __html: svg }} /> } return <code className={String(className)}>{children}</code>; }, }, }} /> ); } ReactDOM.render(<App />, document.getElementById("container"));

Support Nextjs

Use examples in nextjs. #52 #224

npm install next-remove-imports npm install @uiw/react-md-editor@v3.6.0

const removeImports = require ( 'next-remove-imports' )(); module .exports = removeImports({});

import "@uiw/react-md-editor/markdown-editor.css" ; import "@uiw/react-markdown-preview/markdown.css" ; import dynamic from "next/dynamic" ; import { useState } from "react" ; const MDEditor = dynamic( () => import ( "@uiw/react-md-editor" ), { ssr : false } ); function HomePage ( ) { const [value, setValue] = useState( "**Hello world!!!**" ); return ( < div > < MDEditor value = {value} onChange = {setValue} /> </ div > ); } export default HomePage;

Props

value: string : The Markdown value.

: The Markdown value. onChange?: (value: string) : Event handler for the onChange event.

: Event handler for the event. commands?: ICommand[] : An array of ICommand , which, each one, contain a commands property. If no commands are specified, the default will be used. Commands are explained in more details below.

: An array of , which, each one, contain a property. If no commands are specified, the default will be used. Commands are explained in more details below. commandsFilter?: (command: ICommand, isExtra: boolean) => false | ICommand : Filter or modify your commands.

: Filter or modify your commands. extraCommands?: ICommand[] : Displayed on the right side of the toolbar.

: Displayed on the right side of the toolbar. autoFocus?: true : Can be used to make Markdown Editor focus itself on initialization.

: Can be used to make focus itself on initialization. previewOptions?: ReactMarkdown.ReactMarkdownProps : This is reset @uiw/react-markdown-preview settings.

: This is reset @uiw/react-markdown-preview settings. textareaProps?: TextareaHTMLAttributes : Set the textarea related props.

: Set the related props. renderTextarea?: (props, opts) => JSX.Element; : Use div to replace TextArea or re-render TextArea. #193

: Use div to replace TextArea or re-render TextArea. #193 height?: number=200 : The height of the editor.

: The height of the editor. visiableDragbar?: boolean=true : Show drag and drop tool. Set the height of the editor.

: Show drag and drop tool. Set the height of the editor. highlightEnable?: boolean=true : Disable editing area code highlighting. The value is false , which increases the editing speed.

: Disable editing area code highlighting. The value is , which increases the editing speed. fullscreen?: boolean=false : Show markdown preview.

: Show markdown preview. preview?: 'live' | 'edit' | 'preview' : Default value live , Show markdown preview.

: Default value , Show markdown preview. maxHeight?: number=1200 : Maximum drag height. The visiableDragbar=true value is valid.

: Maximum drag height. The value is valid. minHeights?: number=100 : Minimum drag height. The visiableDragbar=true value is valid.

: Minimum drag height. The value is valid. tabSize?: number=2 : The number of characters to insert when pressing tab key. Default 2 spaces.

: The number of characters to insert when pressing tab key. Default spaces. defaultTabEnable?: boolean=false : If false , the tab key inserts a tab character into the textarea. If true , the tab key executes default behavior e.g. focus shifts to next element.

: If , the key inserts a tab character into the textarea. If , the key executes default behavior e.g. focus shifts to next element. hideToolbar?: boolean=false : Option to hide the tool bar.

: Option to hide the tool bar. enableScroll?: boolean=true : Whether to enable scrolling.

Development

npm run watch npm run css:watch npm run start

