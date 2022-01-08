openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

@uiw/react-markdown-preview

by uiwjs
3.4.5 (see all)

React component preview markdown text in web browser. The minimal amount of CSS to replicate the GitHub Markdown style.

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

16K

GitHub Stars

70

Maintenance

Last Commit

1mo ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

10

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Not Found

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

React Markdown Preview

Build and Deploy Downloads Coverage Status npm version npm unpkg

React component preview markdown text in web browser. The minimal amount of CSS to replicate the GitHub Markdown style. The current document website is converted using this react component.

Quick Start

$ npm install @uiw/react-markdown-preview --save

Usage Example

Open in CodeSandbox

import MarkdownPreview from '@uiw/react-markdown-preview';

const source = `
## MarkdownPreview

> todo: React component preview markdown text.
`;

function Demo() {
  return (
    <MarkdownPreview source={source} />
  )
}

Options Props

import { ReactMarkdownProps } from 'react-markdown';

type MarkdownPreviewProps = {
  className?: string;
  source?: string;
  style?: React.CSSProperties;
  warpperElement?: HTMLDivElement;
  onScroll?: (e: React.UIEvent<HTMLDivElement>) => void;
  onMouseOver?: (e: React.MouseEvent<HTMLDivElement>) => void;
} & ReactMarkdownProps;
  • source (string, default: '')\ Markdown to parse
  • className (string?)\ Wrap the markdown in a div with this class name

This ReactMarkdownProps details. Upgrade react-markdown v6

  • children (string, default: '')\ Markdown to parse
  • className (string?)\ Wrap the markdown in a div with this class name
  • skipHtml (boolean, default: false)\ Ignore HTML in Markdown completely
  • sourcePos (boolean, default: false)\ Pass a prop to all components with a serialized position (data-sourcepos="3:1-3:13")
  • rawSourcePos (boolean, default: false)\ Pass a prop to all components with their [position][] (sourcePosition: {start: {line: 3, column: 1}, end:…})
  • includeElementIndex (boolean, default: false)\ Pass the index (number of elements before it) and siblingCount (number of elements in parent) as props to all components
  • allowedElements (Array.<string>, default: undefined)\ Tag names to allow (can’t combine w/ disallowedElements). By default all elements are allowed
  • disallowedElements (Array.<string>, default: undefined)\ Tag names to disallow (can’t combine w/ allowedElements). By default no elements are disallowed
  • allowElement ((element, index, parent) => boolean?, optional)\ Function called to check if an element is allowed (when truthy) or not. allowedElements / disallowedElements is used first!
  • unwrapDisallowed (boolean, default: false)\ Extract (unwrap) the children of not allowed elements. By default, when strong is not allowed, it and it’s children is dropped, but with unwrapDisallowed the element itself is dropped but the children used
  • linkTarget (string or (href, children, title) => string, optional)\ Target to use on links (such as _blank for <a target="_blank"…)
  • transformLinkUri ((href, children, title) => string, default: ./uri-transformer.js, optional)\ URL to use for links. The default allows only http, https, mailto, and tel, and is exported from this module as uriTransformer. Pass null to allow all URLs. See [security][]
  • transformImageUri ((src, alt, title) => string, default: ./uri-transformer.js, optional)\ Same as transformLinkUri but for images
  • components (Object.<string, Component>, default: {})\ Object mapping tag names to React components
  • remarkPlugins (Array.<Plugin>, default: [])\ List of remark plugins to use. See the next section for examples on how to pass options
  • rehypePlugins (Array.<Plugin>, default: [])\ List of rehype plugins to use. See the next section for examples on how to pass options

Markdown Features

Supports for CSS Style

Use HTML comments <!--rehype:xxx--> to let Markdown support style customization.

## Title
<!--rehype:style=display: flex; height: 230px; align-items: center; justify-content: center; font-size: 38px;-->

Markdown Supports **Style**<!--rehype:style=color: red;-->

Support for GFM footnotes

Here is a simple footnote[^1]. With some additional text after it.

[^1]: My reference.

Development

Runs the project in development mode. 

# Step 1, run first,
# listen to the component compile and output the .js file
# listen for compilation output type .d.ts file
# listen to the component compile and output the .css file
npm run watch
# Step 2, development mode, listen to compile preview website instance
npm start

Builds the app for production to the build folder.

npm run build

The build is minified and the filenames include the hashes. Your app is ready to be deployed!

If you need more features-rich Markdown Editor, you can use @uiwjs/react-markdown-editor

License

Licensed under the MIT License.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial