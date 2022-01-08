React component preview markdown text in web browser. The minimal amount of CSS to replicate the GitHub Markdown style. The current document website is converted using this react component.
$ npm install @uiw/react-markdown-preview --save
import MarkdownPreview from '@uiw/react-markdown-preview';
const source = `
## MarkdownPreview
> todo: React component preview markdown text.
`;
function Demo() {
return (
<MarkdownPreview source={source} />
)
}
import { ReactMarkdownProps } from 'react-markdown';
type MarkdownPreviewProps = {
className?: string;
source?: string;
style?: React.CSSProperties;
warpperElement?: HTMLDivElement;
onScroll?: (e: React.UIEvent<HTMLDivElement>) => void;
onMouseOver?: (e: React.MouseEvent<HTMLDivElement>) => void;
} & ReactMarkdownProps;
source (
string, default:
'')\
Markdown to parse
className (
string?)\
Wrap the markdown in a
div with this class name
This
ReactMarkdownProps details. Upgrade
react-markdown v6
children (
string, default:
'')\
Markdown to parse
className (
string?)\
Wrap the markdown in a
div with this class name
skipHtml (
boolean, default:
false)\
Ignore HTML in Markdown completely
sourcePos (
boolean, default:
false)\
Pass a prop to all components with a serialized position
(
data-sourcepos="3:1-3:13")
rawSourcePos (
boolean, default:
false)\
Pass a prop to all components with their [position][]
(
sourcePosition: {start: {line: 3, column: 1}, end:…})
includeElementIndex (
boolean, default:
false)\
Pass the
index (number of elements before it) and
siblingCount (number
of elements in parent) as props to all components
allowedElements (
Array.<string>, default:
undefined)\
Tag names to allow (can’t combine w/
disallowedElements).
By default all elements are allowed
disallowedElements (
Array.<string>, default:
undefined)\
Tag names to disallow (can’t combine w/
allowedElements).
By default no elements are disallowed
allowElement (
(element, index, parent) => boolean?, optional)\
Function called to check if an element is allowed (when truthy) or not.
allowedElements /
disallowedElements is used first!
unwrapDisallowed (
boolean, default:
false)\
Extract (unwrap) the children of not allowed elements.
By default, when
strong is not allowed, it and it’s children is dropped,
but with
unwrapDisallowed the element itself is dropped but the children
used
linkTarget (
string or
(href, children, title) => string, optional)\
Target to use on links (such as
_blank for
<a target="_blank"…)
transformLinkUri (
(href, children, title) => string, default:
./uri-transformer.js, optional)\
URL to use for links.
The default allows only
http,
https,
mailto, and
tel, and is
exported from this module as
uriTransformer.
Pass
null to allow all URLs.
See [security][]
transformImageUri (
(src, alt, title) => string, default:
./uri-transformer.js, optional)\
Same as
transformLinkUri but for images
components (
Object.<string, Component>, default:
{})\
Object mapping tag names to React components
remarkPlugins (
Array.<Plugin>, default:
[])\
List of remark plugins to use.
See the next section for examples on how to pass options
rehypePlugins (
Array.<Plugin>, default:
[])\
List of rehype plugins to use.
See the next section for examples on how to pass options
Use HTML comments
<!--rehype:xxx--> to let Markdown support style customization.
## Title
<!--rehype:style=display: flex; height: 230px; align-items: center; justify-content: center; font-size: 38px;-->
Markdown Supports **Style**<!--rehype:style=color: red;-->
Here is a simple footnote[^1]. With some additional text after it.
[^1]: My reference.
Runs the project in development mode.
# Step 1, run first,
# listen to the component compile and output the .js file
# listen for compilation output type .d.ts file
# listen to the component compile and output the .css file
npm run watch
# Step 2, development mode, listen to compile preview website instance
npm start
Builds the app for production to the build folder.
npm run build
The build is minified and the filenames include the hashes. Your app is ready to be deployed!
If you need more features-rich Markdown Editor, you can use @uiwjs/react-markdown-editor
Licensed under the MIT License.