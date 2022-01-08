React Markdown Preview

React component preview markdown text in web browser. The minimal amount of CSS to replicate the GitHub Markdown style. The current document website is converted using this react component.

Quick Start

$ npm install @uiw/react-markdown-preview --save

Usage Example

import MarkdownPreview from '@uiw/react-markdown-preview' ; const source = ` ## MarkdownPreview > todo: React component preview markdown text. ` ; function Demo ( ) { return ( < MarkdownPreview source = {source} /> ) }

Options Props

import { ReactMarkdownProps } from 'react-markdown' ; type MarkdownPreviewProps = { className?: string ; source?: string ; style?: React.CSSProperties; warpperElement?: HTMLDivElement; onScroll?: ( e: React.UIEvent<HTMLDivElement> ) => void ; onMouseOver?: ( e: React.MouseEvent<HTMLDivElement> ) => void ; } & ReactMarkdownProps;

source ( string , default: '' )\ Markdown to parse

( , default: )\ Markdown to parse className ( string? )\ Wrap the markdown in a div with this class name

This ReactMarkdownProps details. Upgrade react-markdown v6

children ( string , default: '' )\ Markdown to parse

( , default: )\ Markdown to parse className ( string? )\ Wrap the markdown in a div with this class name

( )\ Wrap the markdown in a with this class name skipHtml ( boolean , default: false )\ Ignore HTML in Markdown completely

( , default: )\ Ignore HTML in Markdown completely sourcePos ( boolean , default: false )\ Pass a prop to all components with a serialized position ( data-sourcepos="3:1-3:13" )

( , default: )\ Pass a prop to all components with a serialized position ( ) rawSourcePos ( boolean , default: false )\ Pass a prop to all components with their [position][] ( sourcePosition: {start: {line: 3, column: 1}, end:…} )

( , default: )\ Pass a prop to all components with their [position][] ( ) includeElementIndex ( boolean , default: false )\ Pass the index (number of elements before it) and siblingCount (number of elements in parent) as props to all components

( , default: )\ Pass the (number of elements before it) and (number of elements in parent) as props to all components allowedElements ( Array.<string> , default: undefined )\ Tag names to allow (can’t combine w/ disallowedElements ). By default all elements are allowed

( , default: )\ Tag names to allow (can’t combine w/ ). By default all elements are allowed disallowedElements ( Array.<string> , default: undefined )\ Tag names to disallow (can’t combine w/ allowedElements ). By default no elements are disallowed

( , default: )\ Tag names to disallow (can’t combine w/ ). By default no elements are disallowed allowElement ( (element, index, parent) => boolean? , optional)\ Function called to check if an element is allowed (when truthy) or not. allowedElements / disallowedElements is used first!

( , optional)\ Function called to check if an element is allowed (when truthy) or not. / is used first! unwrapDisallowed ( boolean , default: false )\ Extract (unwrap) the children of not allowed elements. By default, when strong is not allowed, it and it’s children is dropped, but with unwrapDisallowed the element itself is dropped but the children used

( , default: )\ Extract (unwrap) the children of not allowed elements. By default, when is not allowed, it and it’s children is dropped, but with the element itself is dropped but the children used linkTarget ( string or (href, children, title) => string , optional)\ Target to use on links (such as _blank for <a target="_blank"… )

( or , optional)\ Target to use on links (such as for ) transformLinkUri ( (href, children, title) => string , default: ./uri-transformer.js , optional)\ URL to use for links. The default allows only http , https , mailto , and tel , and is exported from this module as uriTransformer . Pass null to allow all URLs. See [security][]

( , default: , optional)\ URL to use for links. The default allows only , , , and , and is exported from this module as . Pass to allow all URLs. See [security][] transformImageUri ( (src, alt, title) => string , default: ./uri-transformer.js , optional)\ Same as transformLinkUri but for images

( , default: , optional)\ Same as but for images components ( Object.<string, Component> , default: {} )\ Object mapping tag names to React components

( , default: )\ Object mapping tag names to React components remarkPlugins ( Array.<Plugin> , default: [] )\ List of remark plugins to use. See the next section for examples on how to pass options

( , default: )\ List of remark plugins to use. See the next section for examples on how to pass options rehypePlugins ( Array.<Plugin> , default: [] )\ List of rehype plugins to use. See the next section for examples on how to pass options

Markdown Features

Supports for CSS Style

Use HTML comments <!--rehype:xxx--> to let Markdown support style customization.

## Title Markdown Supports **Style**

Here is a simple footnote[^1]. With some additional text after it. [ ^1 ]: My reference.

Development

Runs the project in development mode.

npm run watch npm start

Builds the app for production to the build folder.

npm run build

The build is minified and the filenames include the hashes. Your app is ready to be deployed!

License

Licensed under the MIT License.