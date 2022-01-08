A markdown editor with preview, implemented with React.js and TypeScript.

Install

npm i @uiw/react-markdown-editor

Document

Official document demo preview (🇨🇳中国镜像网站)

Basic Usage

import MarkdownEditor from '@uiw/react-markdown-editor' ; import React from 'react' ; import ReactDOM from 'react-dom' ; const Dome = () => ( < MarkdownEditor value = {this.state.markdown} onChange = {this.updateMarkdown} /> ); ReactDOM.render( < Dome /> , document.getElementById('app'));

Controlled Usage

import MarkdownEditor from '@uiw/react-markdown-editor' ; import React, { useState } from 'react' ; import ReactDOM from 'react-dom' ; function App ( ) { const [markdown, setMarkdown] = useState( "" ); return ( < MarkdownEditor value = "# This is a H1

## This is a H2

###### This is a H6" onChange = {(editor, data , value ) => setMarkdown(value)} /> ); } ReactDOM.render( < App /> , document.getElementById('app'));

Custom Toolbars

import React from "react" ; import ReactDOM from "react-dom" ; import MarkdownEditor from '@uiw/react-markdown-editor' ; const title2 = { name : 'title2' , keyCommand : 'title2' , icon : ( <svg width="12" height="12" viewBox="0 0 512 512"> <path fill="currentColor" d="M496 80V48c0-8.837-7.163-16-16-16H320c-8.837 0-16 7.163-16 16v32c0 8.837 7.163 16 16 16h37.621v128H154.379V96H192c8.837 0 16-7.163 16-16V48c0-8.837-7.163-16-16-16H32c-8.837 0-16 7.163-16 16v32c0 8.837 7.163 16 16 16h37.275v320H32c-8.837 0-16 7.163-16 16v32c0 8.837 7.163 16 16 16h160c8.837 0 16-7.163 16-16v-32c0-8.837-7.163-16-16-16h-37.621V288H357.62v128H320c-8.837 0-16 7.163-16 16v32c0 8.837 7.163 16 16 16h160c8.837 0 16-7.163 16-16v-32c0-8.837-7.163-16-16-16h-37.275V96H480c8.837 0 16-7.163 16-16z" /> </svg> ), execute: (editor, selection, position) => { const value = selection ? `## ${selection}` : '## '; editor.replaceSelection(value); position.ch = !!selection ? position.ch : position.ch + 3; editor.setCursor(position.line, position.ch); editor.focus(); }, }; const Dome = () => ( <MarkdownEditor value="Hello Markdown!" toolbars={[ 'bold', 'italic', 'header', title2 ]} /> ); ReactDOM.render(<Dome />, document.getElementById('app'));

Support Nextjs

Use examples in nextjs. #52 #224

npm install next-remove-imports npm install @uiw/react-markdown-editor

const removeImports = require ( 'next-remove-imports' )(); module .exports = removeImports({});

import dynamic from 'next/dynamic' ; import '@uiw/react-markdown-editor/markdown-editor.css' ; import '@uiw/react-markdown-preview/markdown.css' ; const MarkdownEditor = dynamic( () => import ( "@uiw/react-markdown-editor" ).then( ( mod ) => mod.default), { ssr : false } ); function HomePage ( ) { return ( < div > < MarkdownEditor value = "Hello Markdown!" /> </ div > ); } export default HomePage;

Props

value (string) - the raw markdown that will be converted to html ( required )

- the raw markdown that will be converted to html ( ) visible?: boolean - Shows a preview that will be converted to html.

- Shows a preview that will be converted to html. toolbars?: ICommand[] | string[] - Tool display settings.

- Tool display settings. toolbarsMode?: ICommand[] | string[] - Tool display settings.

- Tool display settings. onChange?:function(editor: IInstance, data: CodeMirror.EditorChange, value: string) - called when a change is made

- called when a change is made onBlur?: function(editor: IInstance, event: Event) - event occurs when an object loses focus

- event occurs when an object loses focus previewProps - react-markdown options

Development

npm run dev npm run type -check:watch npm run doc

Related

@uiw/react-textarea-code-editor: A simple code editor with syntax highlighting.

@uiw/react-codemirror: CodeMirror component for React. @codemirror

@uiw/react-monacoeditor: Monaco Editor component for React.

@uiw/react-md-editor: A simple markdown editor with preview, implemented with React.js and TypeScript.

@uiw/react-markdown-preview: React component preview markdown text in web browser.

License

MIT © Kenny Wong