A markdown editor with preview, implemented with React.js and TypeScript.
npm i @uiw/react-markdown-editor
Official document demo preview (🇨🇳中国镜像网站)
import MarkdownEditor from '@uiw/react-markdown-editor';
import React from 'react';
import ReactDOM from 'react-dom';
const Dome = () => (
<MarkdownEditor
value={this.state.markdown}
onChange={this.updateMarkdown}
/>
);
ReactDOM.render(<Dome />, document.getElementById('app'));
import MarkdownEditor from '@uiw/react-markdown-editor';
import React, { useState } from 'react';
import ReactDOM from 'react-dom';
function App() {
const [markdown, setMarkdown] = useState("");
return (
<MarkdownEditor
value="# This is a H1 \n## This is a H2 \n###### This is a H6"
onChange={(editor, data, value) => setMarkdown(value)}
/>
);
}
ReactDOM.render(<App />, document.getElementById('app'));
import React from "react";
import ReactDOM from "react-dom";
import MarkdownEditor from '@uiw/react-markdown-editor';
const title2 = {
name: 'title2',
keyCommand: 'title2',
icon: (
<svg width="12" height="12" viewBox="0 0 512 512">
<path fill="currentColor" d="M496 80V48c0-8.837-7.163-16-16-16H320c-8.837 0-16 7.163-16 16v32c0 8.837 7.163 16 16 16h37.621v128H154.379V96H192c8.837 0 16-7.163 16-16V48c0-8.837-7.163-16-16-16H32c-8.837 0-16 7.163-16 16v32c0 8.837 7.163 16 16 16h37.275v320H32c-8.837 0-16 7.163-16 16v32c0 8.837 7.163 16 16 16h160c8.837 0 16-7.163 16-16v-32c0-8.837-7.163-16-16-16h-37.621V288H357.62v128H320c-8.837 0-16 7.163-16 16v32c0 8.837 7.163 16 16 16h160c8.837 0 16-7.163 16-16v-32c0-8.837-7.163-16-16-16h-37.275V96H480c8.837 0 16-7.163 16-16z" />
</svg>
),
execute: (editor, selection, position) => {
const value = selection ? `## ${selection}` : '## ';
editor.replaceSelection(value);
position.ch = !!selection ? position.ch : position.ch + 3;
editor.setCursor(position.line, position.ch);
editor.focus();
},
};
const Dome = () => (
<MarkdownEditor
value="Hello Markdown!"
toolbars={[
'bold', 'italic', 'header', title2
]}
/>
);
ReactDOM.render(<Dome />, document.getElementById('app'));
Use examples in nextjs. #52 #224
npm install next-remove-imports
npm install @uiw/react-markdown-editor
// next.config.js
const removeImports = require('next-remove-imports')();
module.exports = removeImports({});
import dynamic from 'next/dynamic';
import '@uiw/react-markdown-editor/markdown-editor.css';
import '@uiw/react-markdown-preview/markdown.css';
const MarkdownEditor = dynamic(
() => import("@uiw/react-markdown-editor").then((mod) => mod.default),
{ ssr: false }
);
function HomePage() {
return (
<div>
<MarkdownEditor value="Hello Markdown!" />
</div>
);
}
export default HomePage;
value (string) - the raw markdown that will be converted to html (required)
visible?: boolean - Shows a preview that will be converted to html.
toolbars?: ICommand[] | string[] - Tool display settings.
toolbarsMode?: ICommand[] | string[] - Tool display settings.
onChange?:function(editor: IInstance, data: CodeMirror.EditorChange, value: string) - called when a change is made
onBlur?: function(editor: IInstance, event: Event) - event occurs when an object loses focus
previewProps - react-markdown options
npm run dev
npm run type-check:watch
npm run doc