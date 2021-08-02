UI-Router State Visualizer and Transition Visualizer

Try the Demo plunker

What

Visualizes the state tree and transitions in UI-Router 1.0+.

This script augments your app with two components:

State Visualizer: Your UI-Router state tree, showing the active state and its active ancestors (green nodes) Clicking a state will transition to that state.

If your app is large, state trees can be collapsed by double-clicking a state.

Supports different layouts and zoom. Transition Visualizer: A list of each transition (from one state to another) Color coded Transition status (success/error/ignored/redirected)

Hover over a Transition to show which states were entered/exited, or retained during the transition.

Click the Transition to see details (parameter values and resolve data)

How

The Visualizer is a UI-Router plugin. Register the plugin with the UIRouter object.

Locate the Plugin

Using a <script> tag Add the script as a tag in your HTML. < script src = "//unpkg.com/@uirouter/visualizer@4" > </ script > The visualizer Plugin can be found (as a global variable) on the window object. var Visualizer = window [ '@uirouter/visualizer' ].Visualizer;

Using require or import (SystemJS, Webpack, etc) Add the npm package to your project npm install @ uirouter / visualizer Use require or ES6 import : var Visualizer = require ( '@uirouter/visualizer' ).Visualizer; import { Visualizer } from '@uirouter/visualizer' ;



Register the plugin

First get a reference to the UIRouter object instance. This differs by framework (AngularJS, Angular, React, etc. See below for details).

After getting a reference to the UIRouter object, register the Visualizer plugin

var pluginInstance = uiRouterInstance.plugin(Visualizer);

Configuring the plugin

You can pass a configuration object when registering the plugin. The configuration object may have the following fields:

state : (boolean) State Visualizer is not rendered when this is false

: (boolean) State Visualizer is not rendered when this is transition : (boolean) Transition Visualizer is not rendered when this is false

: (boolean) Transition Visualizer is not rendered when this is stateVisualizer.node.label : (function) A function that returns the label for a node

: (function) A function that returns the label for a node stateVisualizer.node.classes : (function) A function that returns classnames to apply to a node

The labels for tree nodes can be customized.

Provide a function that accepts the node object and the default label and returns a string:

function ( node, defaultLabel ) { return "label" ; }

This example adds (future) to future states. Note: node.self contains a reference to the state declaration object.

var options = { stateVisualizer : { node : { label : function ( node, defaultLabel ) { return node.self.name.endsWith( '.**' ) ? defaultLabel + ' (future)' : defaultLabel; }, }, }, }; var pluginInstance = uiRouterInstance.plugin(Visualizer, options);

The state tree visualizer can be configured to add additional classes to nodes. Example below marks every node with angular.js view with is-ng1 class.

var options = { stateVisualizer : { node : { classes(node) { return Object .entries(node.views || {}).some( ( routeView ) => routeView[ 1 ] && routeView[ 1 ].$type === 'ng1' ) ? 'is-ng1' : '' ; }, }, }, }; var pluginInstance = uiRouterInstance.plugin(Visualizer, options);

Getting a reference to the UIRouter object

Angular 1

Inject the $uiRouter router instance in a run block.

app.run( function ( $uiRouter ) { var pluginInstance = $uiRouter.plugin(Visualizer); });

Angular 2

Use a config function in your root module's UIRouterModule.forRoot() . The router instance is passed to the config function.

import { Visualizer } from "@uirouter/visualizer" ; ... export function configRouter ( router: UIRouter ) { var pluginInstance = router.plugin(Visualizer); } ... @NgModule({ imports : [ UIRouterModule.forRoot({ config : configRouter }) ] ...

React (Imperative)

Create the UI-Router instance manually by calling new UIRouterReact();

var Visualizer = require ( '@uirouter/visualizer' ).Visualizer; var router = new UIRouterReact(); var pluginInstance = router.plugin(Visualizer);

React (Declarative)

Add the plugin to your UIRouter component