openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

@uirouter/visualizer

by ui-router
7.2.1 (see all)

UI-Router state visualizer and transition visualizer

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

5.8K

GitHub Stars

209

Maintenance

Last Commit

6mos ago

Contributors

15

Package

Dependencies

3

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

UI-Router State Visualizer and Transition Visualizer

Try the Demo plunker

Image of Visualizer

What

Visualizes the state tree and transitions in UI-Router 1.0+.

This script augments your app with two components:

  1. State Visualizer: Your UI-Router state tree, showing the active state and its active ancestors (green nodes)

    • Clicking a state will transition to that state.
    • If your app is large, state trees can be collapsed by double-clicking a state.
    • Supports different layouts and zoom.

  2. Transition Visualizer: A list of each transition (from one state to another)

    • Color coded Transition status (success/error/ignored/redirected)
    • Hover over a Transition to show which states were entered/exited, or retained during the transition.
    • Click the Transition to see details (parameter values and resolve data)

How

The Visualizer is a UI-Router plugin. Register the plugin with the UIRouter object.

Locate the Plugin

  • Using a <script> tag

    Add the script as a tag in your HTML.

    <script src="//unpkg.com/@uirouter/visualizer@4"></script>

    The visualizer Plugin can be found (as a global variable) on the window object.

    var Visualizer = window['@uirouter/visualizer'].Visualizer;

  • Using require or import (SystemJS, Webpack, etc)

    Add the npm package to your project

    npm install @uirouter/visualizer
    • Use require or ES6 import:
    var Visualizer = require('@uirouter/visualizer').Visualizer;

    import { Visualizer } from '@uirouter/visualizer';

Register the plugin

First get a reference to the UIRouter object instance. This differs by framework (AngularJS, Angular, React, etc. See below for details).

After getting a reference to the UIRouter object, register the Visualizer plugin

var pluginInstance = uiRouterInstance.plugin(Visualizer);

 

Configuring the plugin

You can pass a configuration object when registering the plugin. The configuration object may have the following fields:

  • state: (boolean) State Visualizer is not rendered when this is false
  • transition: (boolean) Transition Visualizer is not rendered when this is false
  • stateVisualizer.node.label: (function) A function that returns the label for a node
  • stateVisualizer.node.classes: (function) A function that returns classnames to apply to a node

stateVisualizer.node.label

The labels for tree nodes can be customized.

Provide a function that accepts the node object and the default label and returns a string:

function(node, defaultLabel) { return "label"; }

This example adds (future) to future states. Note: node.self contains a reference to the state declaration object.

var options = {
  stateVisualizer: {
    node: {
      label: function (node, defaultLabel) {
        return node.self.name.endsWith('.**') ? defaultLabel + ' (future)' : defaultLabel;
      },
    },
  },
};

var pluginInstance = uiRouterInstance.plugin(Visualizer, options);

stateVisualizer.node.classes

The state tree visualizer can be configured to add additional classes to nodes. Example below marks every node with angular.js view with is-ng1 class.

var options = {
  stateVisualizer: {
    node: {
      classes(node) {
        return Object.entries(node.views || {}).some((routeView) => routeView[1] && routeView[1].$type === 'ng1')
          ? 'is-ng1'
          : '';
      },
    },
  },
};

var pluginInstance = uiRouterInstance.plugin(Visualizer, options);

Getting a reference to the UIRouter object

Angular 1

Inject the $uiRouter router instance in a run block.

// inject the router instance into a `run` block by name
app.run(function ($uiRouter) {
  var pluginInstance = $uiRouter.plugin(Visualizer);
});

Angular 2

Use a config function in your root module's UIRouterModule.forRoot(). The router instance is passed to the config function.

import { Visualizer } from "@uirouter/visualizer";

...

export function configRouter(router: UIRouter) {
  var pluginInstance = router.plugin(Visualizer);
}

...

@NgModule({
  imports: [ UIRouterModule.forRoot({ config: configRouter }) ]
  ...

React (Imperative)

Create the UI-Router instance manually by calling new UIRouterReact();

var Visualizer = require('@uirouter/visualizer').Visualizer;
var router = new UIRouterReact();
var pluginInstance = router.plugin(Visualizer);

React (Declarative)

Add the plugin to your UIRouter component

var Visualizer = require('@uirouter/visualizer').Visualizer;

...
render() {
  return <UIRouter plugins=[Visualizer]></UIRouter>
}

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial