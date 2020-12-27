The initial use case for this functionality is to implement "tabs" for application modules. Using Sticky States, a single app can implement one state tree for each tab, and have them operate at the same time, in parallel to each other. Each tab is implemented as its own UI-Router state tree. While one tab is active, the other tab is inactivated, but can be reactivated without losing any work in progress.
For the tabs use case, Sticky States work best along with Deep State Redirect
A Sticky State is the root of a UI-Router state tree which can continue running even after it is "exited". The sticky state (and its children) have a different lifecycle than normal states. The views of a Sticky State (and all activated substates) are retained until one of two things happen:
If a sibling of the sticky state (or a child of a sibling) is activated, the sticky state tree will "inactivate". A transition back to the inactivate state will reactivate it.
Sticky states works requires
ui-router-core 2.0.0 or above.
Run
npm ls to check the version of
ui-router-core included with the UI-Router distribution for your framework
In Angular 1, register a plugin by injecting
$uiRouterProvider in a
config() block.
import {StickyStatesPlugin} from "@uirouter/sticky-states";
angular.module('myapp', ['ui.router']).config(function($uiRouterProvider) {
$uiRouterProvider.plugin(StickyStatesPlugin);
});
In Angular 2, register a plugin in your
UIRouterConfig class
import {StickyStatesPlugin} from "@uirouter/sticky-states";
export class MyConfig {
configure(uiRouter: UIRouter) {
uiRouter.plugin(StickyStatesPlugin);
}
}
In React, register a plugin after creating your
UIRouterReact instance.
import {StickyStatesPlugin} from "@uirouter/sticky-states";
let router = new UIRouterReact();
router.plugin(StickyStatesPlugin);
Or, if using component bootstrapping, add the plugin in your routerConfig function.
let routerConfig = (router) => router.plugin(StickyStatesPlugin);
return <UIRouterReact config={routerConfig}/>;
The sticky state's view must target a named
ui-view.
The named
ui-view must not be shared with other states.
Create and target a named ui-view.
<ui-view name="admin"></ui-view>
let adminModule = {
name: 'admin',
sticky: true,
views: {
admin: { component: AdminComponent }
}
}
The AdminComponent should remain active in the
ui-view named
admin, even if a sibling state is activated.
When a sticky state is inactive, it's often desired to hide the contents from the UI.
This can be achieved using
StateService.includes.
In some cases,
ui-sref-active may also be used to toggle a class on the named
ui-view.
These minimal examples show how to get started with sticky states in:
This project was ported from the UI-Router Extras project for legacy UI-Router. For more information, see the ui-router extras documentation: http://christopherthielen.github.io/ui-router-extras/#/sticky
TODO: Rewrite docs