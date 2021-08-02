This package enables UI-Router to route to both AngularJS components (and/or templates) and React components. Your app will be hosted by AngularJS while you incrementally migrate to React.
import { ReactAboutComponent } from "./about.component";
/// ...
$stateProvider.state({
name: 'home',
url: '/home',
component: 'ng1HomeComponent' // AngularJS component or directive name
})
.state({
name: 'about',
url: '/about',
component: ReactAboutComponent // React component class reference
});
.state({
name: 'other',
url: '/other',
template: '<h1>Other</h1>', // AngularJS template/controller
controller: function($scope) { /* do stuff */ }
})
When routing to a React component, that component can use the standard
React directives (UIView, UISref, UISrefActive) from
@uirouter/react.
When routing to an AngularJS component or template, that component uses the standard
AngularJS directives (ui-view, ui-sref, ui-sref-active) from
@uirouter/angularjs.
Remove
angular-ui-router (or
@uirouter/angularjs) from your package.json and replace it with
@uirouter/react-hybrid.
Add the
react and
react-dom dependencies.
dependencies: {
...
"angular": "^1.6.0",
"react": "^15.4.0",
"react-dom": "^15.4.0",
...
"@uirouter/react-hybrid": "^0.0.8",
...
}
import { UI_ROUTER_REACT_HYBRID } from '@uirouter/react-hybrid';
let ng1module = angular.module("myApp", ['ui.router', UI_ROUTER_REACT_HYBRID]);
Your existing AngularJS routes work the same as before.
var foo = {
name: 'foo',
url: '/foo',
component: 'fooComponent'
};
$stateProvider.state(foo);
var bar = {
name: 'foo.bar',
url: '/bar',
templateUrl: '/bar.html',
controller: 'BarController'
};
$stateProvider.state(bar);
Use
component: in your state declaration.
var leaf = {
name: 'foo.bar.leaf',
url: '/leaf',
component: MyReactComponentClass
};
$stateProvider.state(leaf);
An AngularJS
<ui-view> can have default content.
This default content is rendered when no state is filling the
ui-view with a component.
For example, a parent state may render a
ui-view portal, but want
Default Content to display
when no child state is active:
<ui-view>Default Content</ui-view>.
The
@uirouter/react-hybrid project sets the default content to an adapter component,
<react-ui-view-adapter>.
The
react-ui-view-adapter then renders a React
<UIView/>.
When a state loads an AngularJS view into the AngularJS
<ui-view>, it replaces the
react-ui-view-adapter default content.
When a state loads a React Component into the React
<UIView/> component, it is nested inside the AngularJS components like so:
<ui-view> // angularjs
<react-ui-view-adapter> // angularjs
<UIView> // react
<RoutedReactComponent/> //react
</UIView>
</react-ui-view-adapter>
</ui-view>
In AngularJS, each
<ui-view> provides the state context to its children elements, such as
ui-sref or
ui-view.
The state context allows a
ui-sref to use relative links, for example.
AngularJS provides this context by setting hidden data on its DOM element, using
angular.element(el).data('$uiView').
Any nested
ui-view or
ui-sref fetches the context by asking for
angular.element(childel).inheritedData('$uiView').
In React, each
UIView provides the state context to its children elements using React context.
The nested
UIView or
UISref fetches the state context using the React context API.
There is some glue provided by
@uirouter/react-hybrid which bridges these two context mechanisms.
When a React
UIView component is rendered, it is wrapped in a
UIRouterReactContext component.
The component finds the state context by looking first via React props, and second via AngularJS DOM data.
It then provides the state context to its children using React props.
The
<react-ui-view-adapter> wraps a React
UIView component.
When the react
UIView is filled by a state's react component, the
react-ui-view-adapter gets the state context for the newly filled
UIView.
It then provides that context to AngularJS components using AngularJS DOM data.