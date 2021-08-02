UI-Router Core

UI-Router core provides client-side Single Page Application routing for JavaScript. This core is framework agnostic. It is used to build UI-Router for Angular 1, UI-Router for Angular 2, and UI-Router React.

SPA Routing

Routing frameworks for SPAs update the browser's URL as the user navigates through the app. Conversely, this allows changes to the browser's URL to drive navigation through the app, thus allowing the user to create a bookmark to a location deep within the SPA.

UI-Router applications are modeled as a hierarchical tree of states. UI-Router provides a state machine to manage the transitions between those application states in a transaction-like manner.

Features

UI-Router Core provides the following features:

State-machine based routing Hierarchical states Enter/Exit hooks

Name based hierarchical state addressing Absolute, e.g., admin.users Relative, e.g., .users

Flexible Views Nested Views Multiple Named Views

Flexible URLs and parameters Path, Query, and non-URL parameters Typed parameters Built in: int , string , date , json Custom: define your own encoding/decoding Optional or required parameters Default parameter values (optionally squashed from URL)

Transaction-like state transitions Transition Lifecycle Hooks First class async support



Get Started

Get started using one of the existing UI-Router projects:

Build your own

UI-Router core can be used implement a router for any web-based component framework. There are four basic things to build for a specific component framework:

UIView

A UIView is a component which acts as a viewport for another component, defined by a state. When the state is activated, the UIView should render the state's component.

UISref (optional, but useful)

A UISref is a link (absolute, or relative) which activates a specific state and/or parameters. When the UISref is clicked, it should initiate a transition to the linked state.

UISrefActive (optional)

When combined with a UISref , a UISrefActive toggles a CSS class on/off when its UISref is active/inactive.

Integrate with your framework's bootstrap mechanism (optional)

Implement framework specific bootstrap requirements, if any. For example, UI-Router for Angular 1 and Angular 2 integrates with the ng1/ng2 Dependency Injection lifecycles. On the other hand, UI-Router for React uses a simple JavaScript based bootstrap, i.e., new UIRouterReact().start(); .

Minimal Example

This example doesn't have UIView, UISref, or anything like that. It bootstrap the router and naively manipulates the DOM when states are activated.

https://stackblitz.com/edit/ui-router-plain-javascript?file=index.js

Note: do not model your own router off this example, it is meant to show only the bare minimum.

Getting help

Create an issue or contact us on Gitter.