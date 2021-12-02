openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

@uirouter/angular

by ui-router
9.1.0 (see all)

UI-Router for Angular: State-based routing for Angular (v2+)

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

23.6K

GitHub Stars

305

Maintenance

Last Commit

2mos ago

Contributors

204

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Angular Routing

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

UI-Router for Angular  Build Status

@uirouter/angular: State based routing for Angular (v2+)

Tutorials | API Docs | Guides | Sample App | Report an Issue | Contribute | Help!

@uirouter/angular is a client-side Single Page Application routing framework for Angular.

Routing frameworks for SPAs update the browser's URL as the user navigates through the app. Conversely, this allows changes to the browser's URL to drive navigation through the app, thus allowing the user to create a bookmark to a location deep within the SPA.

UI-Router applications are modeled as a hierarchical tree of states. UI-Router provides a state machine to manage the transitions between those application states in a transaction-like manner.

Get Started

Reporting issues and Contributing

Please read our Contributor guidelines before reporting an issue or creating a pull request.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

@angular/routerThe modern web developer’s platform
GitHub Stars
80K
Weekly Downloads
2M
User Rating
4.7/ 5
14
Top Feedback
10Great Documentation
10Easy to Use
9Performant
rou
routeshub🚦A route management library + pattern for Angular Router
GitHub Stars
49
Weekly Downloads
25
asr
angular-state-routerStateRouter is an AngularJS state-based router designed for flexibility and ease of use.
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
37
angular-routingAngular Component Router - A declarative router for Angular applications
GitHub Stars
240
Weekly Downloads
29

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial