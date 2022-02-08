Angular Components Library

A great set of reusable @angular components, directives and testing utilities.

One of our main goals is to allow easy integration with the great collection of components already provided by the @angular/material team and to build everything with the following in mind:

🤘 a11y

🚀 performance

💖 look and feel

Browser Support



IE / Edge

Firefox

Chrome

Safari IE11, Edge last 2 versions last 2 versions last 2 versions

Installation

npm i @uipath/angular

Documentation

Visit our docs page here. Thanks go to the @compodoc team! 👌

Contributing

Commit Messages

We initially started off by using a custom commit message convention, now that we've gone OS, we realize it will be much easier for everyone if we adhere to the conventional-commit standard.

The project comes preconfigured with commitlint and husky hooks in order to automate checks.

Another advantage of conventional-commits is that it will allow us to later on integrate semantic-release with ease.

Conflict Resolution

We all know that once you open a PR , it sometimes goes through a rigorous code review process. Sometimes, due to this delay, we end up with a PR that has conflicts .

In this scenarios, we're usually used to either merge or rebase .

We personally prefer that branches get rebased , and usually stay away from merge commits as they mostly end up polluting the history needlessly. At this point, most of you are probabily thinking: Yeah, but it's not a good practice to rebase if multiple people are working on the same branch! .

True, it's not recommended to rebase when multiple people are active on the same branch , but in this scenario git offers a very elegant solution: fixup commits. By using fixup commits , the branch can later go through an interactive rebase once the review process is done and the PR is approved.

For example: after you make your changes and stage them you can run a git commit --fixup HEAD~ to add the changes in the last but one commit. Before the merge, you can then simply git rebase -i <ref> --autosquash and every change will be squashed in the correct commit.

Environment setup

Before contributing you will need to add the environment variable GH_NPM_REGISTRY_TOKEN with a dummy (empty) value. We are distributing the packages both publicly and internally and unfortunately npmrc uses an ini file format which doesn't allows us to provide a fallback automatically.

Q: Why all the hassle, does it really matter?

A: We've seen too many branches where merge commits get introduced without a good reason, too many branches that have almost the same number merge commits as commits so we want to enforce a git usage guidline that promotes responsibility. 🐱‍👤

Q: But I want to integrate a branch, not yet merged and implement a new feature.

A: In this scenario, you have the master branch, and the feature branch that you depend upon. What we do in this case, is create a local branch where we merge the required feature branch into master and start our branch from there. Once the feature branch we depend upon, gets merged into master , we rebase over master. Easy peasy! 🤓

Q: But what if I just want to add a feature?

A: We think that in software, it's not just about the feature, it's also about the fact that others will later on need to support that feature or modify it, having a good historical track helps everyone better understand the evolution of the codebase.

Coming Up (most likely v1)