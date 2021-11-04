Medium Article: Digit Only Directive in Angular
input
digitOnly directive
An Angular directive only allows [0-9] in the input box when typing, pasting or drag/dropping. This directive handles both Windows keyboard and Mac keyboard. This directive works with
input type="text", not
input type="number".
input
mask directive
This directive checks the input
pattern attribute if set.
v3.2.0(v2.4.0):
digitOnly directive now supports disabling paste events (merges a pull request #57, fixes #56).
v3.1.0(v2.3.0):
digitOnly directive now supports negative values (merges a pull request #49).
v3.0.0: a release on par with Angular 12. For projects in Angular v10 or v11, please use v2 of this library.
v2.2.3: fix an issue (#50) in the
mask directive: support dynamic pattern attribute binding.
v2.2.2: fix an issue (#28) to prevent dead keys in the
digitOnly directive.
v2.2.1:
digitOnly directive now dispatches an
input event when paste in Firefox.
v2.2.0: fix an issue (#35): for better international support, both
mask and
digitOnly directives now also check the
code attribute in
KeyboardEvent.
v2.1.0(v1.9.0): fix an issue (#39) when typing decimal numbers for the
digitOnly directive
v2.0.0: add
tslib v2.0 in the dependency, which is required by TypeScript 3.9 (as of Angular 10).
v1.8.0: fix an issue (#38) when pasting in IE and Edge for the
digitOnly directive
v1.7.0: the
digitOnly directive allows model binding to
min,
max, and
pattern properties.
v1.6.0: the
mask directive is added to this library.
##-####.
v1.5.0: this directive checks the input
pattern attribute if set.
v1.3.0: this directive accepts an attribute for the separator for decimal numbers.
.. You can set it to comma when needed.
v1.1.0: this directive accepts an attribute which indicates if the input number allows a decimal point.
npm i @uiowa/digit-only
// in your Angular module
import { DigitOnlyModule } from '@uiowa/digit-only';
@NgModule({
declarations: [
...
],
imports: [
BrowserModule,
DigitOnlyModule
],
...
})
export class YourModule { }
// in your component.html
<input type="text" digitOnly />
// pull out the numeric keypad in mobile devices and tablets
<input
type="text"
name="zipcode"
id="zipcode"
placeholder="00000"
maxlength="5"
inputmode="numeric"
pattern="[0-9]*"
digitOnly
/>
// turn off browser autocomplete
<input ... autocomplete="off" />
// allows decimal input
<input
id="decimal-number"
type="text"
digitOnly
decimal="true"
placeholder="000"
/>
// allows to set decimal separator
<label for="digit-only-decimal-comma">
Digit Only input box that allows a <i>decimal point</i> using
<strong>a comma as the separator</strong>
</label>
<input
id="digit-only-decimal-comma"
type="text"
digitOnly
decimal="true"
decimalSeparator=","
placeholder="0,00"
pattern="[0-9]+([,][0-9]+)?"
/>
// Digit Only input only allows two decimal places
<input
id="currency"
type="text"
name="currency"
inputmode="numeric"
pattern="^\d+(\.\d{1,2})?$"
placeholder="0.00"
digitOnly
decimal="true"
/>
mask directive usage
// input masked with pattern attribute: <code>##-####</code>
<input
id="org-dept"
type="text"
pattern="^(\d{0,2}|\d{2}-\d{0,4})$"
name="org-dept"
title="org-dept"
placeholder="00-0000"
mask
/>