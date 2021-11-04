openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
do

@uiowa/digit-only

by Changhui Xu
3.2.0 (see all)

An Angular directive to only allow [0-9] in the input box when typing, pasting or drag/dropping.

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

5.7K

GitHub Stars

132

Maintenance

Last Commit

3mos ago

Contributors

13

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Angular Validated/Masked Input

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Angular DigitOnly Directive and Mask Directive

Build Status npm

Demo

Medium Article: Digit Only Directive in Angular

  • input digitOnly directive

    An Angular directive only allows [0-9] in the input box when typing, pasting or drag/dropping. This directive handles both Windows keyboard and Mac keyboard. This directive works with input type="text", not input type="number".

  • input mask directive

    This directive checks the input pattern attribute if set.

CHANGELOG

  • v3.2.0(v2.4.0): digitOnly directive now supports disabling paste events (merges a pull request #57, fixes #56).

  • v3.1.0(v2.3.0): digitOnly directive now supports negative values (merges a pull request #49).

  • v3.0.0: a release on par with Angular 12. For projects in Angular v10 or v11, please use v2 of this library.

  • v2.2.3: fix an issue (#50) in the mask directive: support dynamic pattern attribute binding.

  • v2.2.2: fix an issue (#28) to prevent dead keys in the digitOnly directive.

  • v2.2.1: digitOnly directive now dispatches an input event when paste in Firefox.

  • v2.2.0: fix an issue (#35): for better international support, both mask and digitOnly directives now also check the code attribute in KeyboardEvent.

  • v2.1.0(v1.9.0): fix an issue (#39) when typing decimal numbers for the digitOnly directive

  • v2.0.0: add tslib v2.0 in the dependency, which is required by TypeScript 3.9 (as of Angular 10).

  • v1.8.0: fix an issue (#38) when pasting in IE and Edge for the digitOnly directive

  • v1.7.0: the digitOnly directive allows model binding to min, max, and pattern properties.

    • See demo page for examples.

  • v1.6.0: the mask directive is added to this library.

    • See an example below about an input allows ##-####.

  • v1.5.0: this directive checks the input pattern attribute if set.

    • See an example below about an input only allows decimal numbers with precision of 2.

  • v1.3.0: this directive accepts an attribute for the separator for decimal numbers.

    • By default, the separator is a .. You can set it to comma when needed.

  • v1.1.0: this directive accepts an attribute which indicates if the input number allows a decimal point.

Installation

npm i @uiowa/digit-only

Usage

// in your Angular module
import { DigitOnlyModule } from '@uiowa/digit-only';

@NgModule({
  declarations: [
    ...
  ],
  imports: [
    BrowserModule,
    DigitOnlyModule
  ],
  ...
})
export class YourModule { }

// in your component.html
<input type="text" digitOnly />

// pull out the numeric keypad in mobile devices and tablets
<input
  type="text"
  name="zipcode"
  id="zipcode"
  placeholder="00000"
  maxlength="5"
  inputmode="numeric"
  pattern="[0-9]*"
  digitOnly
/>

// turn off browser autocomplete
<input ... autocomplete="off" />

// allows decimal input
<input
  id="decimal-number"
  type="text"
  digitOnly
  decimal="true"
  placeholder="000"
/>

// allows to set decimal separator
<label for="digit-only-decimal-comma">
  Digit Only input box that allows a <i>decimal point</i> using
  <strong>a comma as the separator</strong>
</label>
<input
  id="digit-only-decimal-comma"
  type="text"
  digitOnly
  decimal="true"
  decimalSeparator=","
  placeholder="0,00"
  pattern="[0-9]+([,][0-9]+)?"
/>

// Digit Only input only allows two decimal places
<input
  id="currency"
  type="text"
  name="currency"
  inputmode="numeric"
  pattern="^\d+(\.\d{1,2})?$"
  placeholder="0.00"
  digitOnly
  decimal="true"
/>

mask directive usage

// input masked with pattern attribute: <code>##-####</code>
<input
  id="org-dept"
  type="text"
  pattern="^(\d{0,2}|\d{2}-\d{0,4})$"
  name="org-dept"
  title="org-dept"
  placeholder="00-0000"
  mask
/>

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

ai
angular-imaskvanilla javascript input mask
GitHub Stars
4K
Weekly Downloads
47K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
@syncfusion/ej2-angular-inputsSyncfusion Angular UI components library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight angular UI controls for building modern web applications.
GitHub Stars
191
Weekly Downloads
7K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
ym
yopsilon-maskAngular 2+ input masking directive
GitHub Stars
6
Weekly Downloads
137
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
nc
ngx-currencyCurrency mask module for Angular 📦
GitHub Stars
179
Weekly Downloads
37K
User Rating
4.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
nti
ng2-tel-inputAn Angular 2 wrapper for intl-tel-input library
GitHub Stars
53
Weekly Downloads
10K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
nit
ngx-intl-tel-inputPhone number input field to support international numbers, Angular
GitHub Stars
169
Weekly Downloads
23K
User Rating
2.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
See 28 Alternatives

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial