Digit Only Directive in Angular

This directive checks the input pattern attribute if set.

An Angular directive only allows [0-9] in the input box when typing, pasting or drag/dropping. This directive handles both Windows keyboard and Mac keyboard. This directive works with input type="text" , not input type="number" .

v3.2.0(v2.4.0): digitOnly directive now supports disabling paste events (merges a pull request #57, fixes #56).

v3.1.0(v2.3.0): digitOnly directive now supports negative values (merges a pull request #49).

v3.0.0: a release on par with Angular 12. For projects in Angular v10 or v11, please use v2 of this library.

v2.2.3: fix an issue (#50) in the mask directive: support dynamic pattern attribute binding.

v2.2.2: fix an issue (#28) to prevent dead keys in the digitOnly directive.

v2.2.1: digitOnly directive now dispatches an input event when paste in Firefox.

v2.2.0: fix an issue (#35): for better international support, both mask and digitOnly directives now also check the code attribute in KeyboardEvent .

v2.1.0(v1.9.0): fix an issue (#39) when typing decimal numbers for the digitOnly directive

v2.0.0: add tslib v2.0 in the dependency, which is required by TypeScript 3.9 (as of Angular 10).

v1.8.0: fix an issue (#38) when pasting in IE and Edge for the digitOnly directive

v1.7.0: the digitOnly directive allows model binding to min , max , and pattern properties. See demo page for examples.

v1.6.0: the mask directive is added to this library. See an example below about an input allows ##-#### .

v1.5.0: this directive checks the input pattern attribute if set. See an example below about an input only allows decimal numbers with precision of 2.

v1.3.0: this directive accepts an attribute for the separator for decimal numbers. By default, the separator is a . . You can set it to comma when needed.