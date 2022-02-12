Fluent UI Web

🎉 🎉 🎉 Version 8 of @fluentui/react is now available on npm! 🎉 🎉 🎉 See the release notes for more info, and please file an issue if you have any problems.

Fluent UI web represents a collection of utilities, React components, and web components for building web applications.

This repo is home to 3 separate projects today. Mixing components between projects is not currently supported. The goal of these projects is to dedupe functionality and enable interoperability over time. For now, choose the project that best suits your needs.

The following table will help you navigate the 3 projects and understand their differences.

Why are there two React versions? See the FAQ on Fabric and Stardust.

Licenses

All files on the Fluent UI React GitHub repository are subject to the MIT license. Please read the License file at the root of the project.

Usage of the fonts and icons referenced in Fluent UI React is subject to the terms of the assets license agreement.

Changelog

We use GitHub Releases to manage our releases, including the changelog between every release. View a complete list of additions, fixes, and changes on the releases page.

Looking for Office UI Fabric React?

The Office UI Fabric React project has evolved to Fluent UI.

The office-ui-fabric-react repo is now this repo ( fluentui in the Microsoft organization)! The name change should not disrupt any current Fabric usage, repo clones, pull requests or issue reporting. Links should redirect to the new location. The library formerly known as office-ui-fabric-react is now available as @fluentui/react (see above table for more information).

We have a lot in store for Fluent UI - Read our announcement here.

This project has adopted the Microsoft Open Source Code of Conduct. For more information see the Code of Conduct FAQ or contact opencode@microsoft.com with any additional questions or comments.