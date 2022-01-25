Workbench for UI-driven development: A tool for developers and designers to build and document web sites and apps.
Useful if you want to …
To explore the features yourself you can quickly initialize a project with some demo content:
mkdir uiengine-demo && cd uiengine-demo && npm init -y
npm install @uiengine/core @uiengine/adapter-html --save-dev
npx uiengine init --demo
npx uiengine build --serve --watch
See the getting started guide for further details. There are also some introduction videos:
To get an idea of what a real-world project looks like, see the React sample project:
See the documentation site, which is also generated with the UIengine.
At its core, the UIengine is a static site generator. It can be used in standalone mode or integrated into your build process.
➡️ Input: Your projects components, templates, pages and documentation
⬅️ Output: A static site that can be used as a workbench for development and deployed documentation
It consumes the files and structure of your project and generates the documentation based on this. In development mode the output is regenerated on file change and synced to the browser. This provides you with a development environment for creating the components, prototyping and writing the docs.
For the evaluation process you might also want to have a look at the alternatives.
UIengine requires at least Node.js 14.16 (tracking the latest active Node.js LTS version). This guarantees a reasonable level of backwards compatibility.
OK, the UIengine looks really cool but it's not quite what you are looking for? Or you want to first compare a few solutions to see which one is the right fit? Here are some other projects that you might want to evaluate:
You like this project and are interested in participating? See the development docs for an introduction and workflows when hacking on the UIengine.
Thanks goes to these wonderful people:
Jan Persiel
🎨
Cos Anca
🎨 💻
Michael Geers
💻
Matteo Fogli
💻
Jonas Havers
📖
René Mäkeler
💡
This project follows the all-contributors specification. Contributions of any kind welcome!
👨🏻💻 Brought to you by the nice people behind UIengineering. 👨🏻💻