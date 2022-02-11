UI Theme Designer
OpenUI5 is an open source JS framework that lets you build enterprise-ready web applications, responsive to all devices, running on almost any browser of your choice. It's based on JavaScript, using jQuery as its foundation and follows web standards. It eases your development with a client-side HTML5 rendering library including a rich set of controls and supports data binding to different data models (JSON, XML and OData).
UI5 Web Components…
UI5 Web Components are good for…
UI5 remains what it is: the best choice for…
UI5 Web Components for React is a wrapper implementation around
UI5 Web Components which makes using them in React even more comfortable. The current version of React (
react 16) has some
shortcomings when it comes to handling Custom Elements, namely the binding of
boolean attributes as well as adding event listeners to custom event names like
selection-change. With the help of UI5 Web Components for React, you can use the UI5 Web Components in React as if they were native React components. In addition to that, this library is also offering TypeScript definitions for all components, some complex layout components built on top of UI5 Web Components as well as Charting Components.
Install the NPM module(s) that ship the desired UI5 Web Component(s), for example if you need
ui5-button:
npm install @ui5/webcomponents
Import the desired UI5 Web Component(s) to your app:
import "@ui5/webcomponents/dist/Button.js"; // loads and defines ui5-button
Use the UI5 Web Component(s) as you would use any HTML element:
<ui5-button>Hello world!</ui5-button>
For more information, see Importing UI5 Web Components and Understanding UI5 Web Components APIs.
No, you are expected to import only the components (or other public APIs) that you are going to use and bundle them along with the rest of your application.
UI5 Web Components are supported by all major modern browsers.
|Browser
|Supported versions
|Chrome
|Latest
|Firefox
|Latest
|Safari
|Latest
|Edge
|Latest
This section might be of interest to you mainly if you need to run or build the project locally
Note: The UI5 Web Components project is set up with the Yarn node package manager. This is because it offers functionality that the otherwise preferred npm package manager is currently lacking. Namely, the workspace setting which is currently used in the UI5 Web Components (mono-)repository. Note that npm might add this feature in the future.
The UI5 Web Components project contains several packages:
|Project
|NPM Package
|Description
main
|UI5 Web Components - Main
|Bread-and-butter components (buttons, inputs, popups, pickers, tables, etc.) that are generally found in web apps.
fiori
|UI5 Web Components - Fiori
|More semantic components, specific to the Fiori UX (shell bar, side navigation, etc.) that are commonly found in SAP apps.
icons
|UI5 Web Components - Icons
|A rich icons collection (
SAP-icons), suitable for enterprise-grade apps
icons-tnt
|UI5 Web Components - Icons TNT
|A rich icons collection (
SAP-icons-TNT), suitable for more technical apps
icons-business-suite
|UI5 Web Components - Icons Business Suite
|A rich icons collection (
BusinessSuiteInAppSymbols), suitable for SAP Fiori apps
base
|UI5 Web Components - Base
|The UI5 Web Components framework itself
theme-base deprecated
|UI5 Web Components - Theme Base
|Up to 1.0.0-rc.15 inclusive Theming assets (the default theme and additional accessibility themes)
theming
|UI5 Web Components - Theming
|Theming assets (the default theme and additional accessibility themes)
localization
|UI5 Web Components - Localization
i18n functionality and
CLDR assets
create-package
|Create Webcomponents Package
|An
npm init script for creating new UI5 Webcomponents Packages
playground
|N/A
|The playground application
yarn # to install all dependencies
yarn build # to build the project initially (this step needs to be performed only the first time you run the project)
yarn start # to serve the project
You can then explore component test pages on:
main package
fiori package.
You can start the Playground app with the following commands:
# install playground specific dependencies (one time only)
cd packages/playground
yarn install:dependencies
# start the playground from the project root
cd ../..
yarn start:playground
# open http://localhost:4000/
Note: If you wish to manually install dependencies & run the Playground you can check out our in depth tutorial
To build the UI5 Web Components project, run the following commands:
yarn # to install all dependencies
yarn build # to build the project
Afterwards, you can find the build output in the
dist folder of the corresponding package folder.
For example, to find the Button component (that belongs to the
main package), look inside the
packages/main/dist folder.
None as of 1.0.0-rc.15.
No major bugs known. To report an issue or view the currently open issues, click here.
We welcome all comments, suggestions, questions, and bug reports. Please follow our Support Guidelines on how to report an issue, or chat with us in the
#webcomponents channel of the OpenUI5 Community Slack.
Please check our Contribution Guidelines.