openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

@ui5/webcomponents-react-charts

by SAP
0.21.0 (see all)

A wrapper implementation for React of the UI5 Web Components that are compliant with the SAP Fiori User Experience

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

158

GitHub Stars

285

Maintenance

Last Commit

8d ago

Contributors

32

Package

Dependencies

4

License

Apache-2.0

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

UI5 Web Components for React Logo

Build Status Coverage Status Slack Badge Slack Badge code style: prettier lerna REUSE Status

ui5-webcomponents-react is providing a Fiori-compliant React implementation by leveraging the UI5 Web Components.

Resources

You can find our documentation under the following links:

Package Overview

Requirements

Download and Installation

To consume ui5-webcomponents-react, you need to install the npm module and required peer dependencies:

npm install @ui5/webcomponents-react @ui5/webcomponents @ui5/webcomponents-fiori --save

Getting Started

Tutorial

You are new to UI5 Web Components for React and don't know where to start?
Then take a look at our Tutorial Mission at “SAP Developers”! There you get a first glimpse at how easy it is to create an Application with UI5 Web Components for React.
In about an hour you will create a business dashboard from scratch and get familiar with some React basics in case you don't know them already.

Creating a new React app

You can create a new react app by using create-react-app with our template. This template is installing all required dependencies for you and is setting up the App.js file for you:

npx create-react-app my-app --template @ui5/webcomponents-react
# or if you want to use yarn
yarn create react-app my-app --template @ui5/webcomponents-react

Creating a new React app based on our Seed

You can create a new react app by using create-react-app based on our seed. This template delivers several out of the box components, scripts and configurations. For more info, check the seed documentation.

npx create-react-app my-app --template @ui5/webcomponents-react-seed
npm run start

# or if you want to use yarn
yarn create react-app my-app --template @ui5/webcomponents-react-seed
yarn start

Add @ui5/webcomponents-react to an existing app

First of all, you need to add the @ui5/webcomponents-react dependency to your project. Please also keep in mind installing the required peer dependencies:

npm install @ui5/webcomponents @ui5/webcomponents-react @ui5/webcomponents-fiori --save

In order to use @ui5/webcomponents-react you have to wrap your application's root component into the ThemeProvider.
You will find this component most likely in src/App.js:

import { ThemeProvider } from '@ui5/webcomponents-react';
...
render() {
  return (
    <div>
      <ThemeProvider>
        <MyApp />
      </ThemeProvider>
    </div>
  );
}

Then you are ready to use @ui5/webcomponents-react and you can import the desired component(s) in your app:
For example, to use the Button component you need to import it:

import { Button } from '@ui5/webcomponents-react'; // loads ui5-button wrapped in a ui5-webcomponents-react component

Then, you can use the Button in your app:

<Button onClick={() => alert('Hello World!')}>Hello world!</Button>

You can also import all components from @ui5/webcomponents-react directly.

For Browser Support and the configuration of the UI5 Web Components, please take a look at the Browser Support and the Configure sections of the UI5 Web Components Readme.

Browser Support

UI5 Web Components are supported by all major modern browsers, including their mobile versions.

Known Issues

Please look at our GitHub Issues.

Support

We welcome all comments, suggestions, questions, and bug reports. Feel free to open issues or chat with us directly in the #webcomponents-react channel in the OpenUI5 Community Slack. Please note that you have to join this Slack workspace via this link if you are not part of it already.

Contributing

Please check our Contribution Guidelines.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial