ui5-webcomponents-react is providing a Fiori-compliant React implementation by leveraging the UI5 Web Components.

Resources

You can find our documentation under the following links:

Package Overview

Requirements

React and React-DOM ( 16.8.0 or higher )

) Node.js (version 14 or higher ⚠️)

Download and Installation

To consume ui5-webcomponents-react , you need to install the npm module and required peer dependencies:

npm install @ui5/webcomponents-react @ui5/webcomponents @ui5/webcomponents-fiori --save

Getting Started

Tutorial

You are new to UI5 Web Components for React and don't know where to start?

Then take a look at our Tutorial Mission at “SAP Developers”! There you get a first glimpse at how easy it is to create an Application with UI5 Web Components for React.

In about an hour you will create a business dashboard from scratch and get familiar with some React basics in case you don't know them already.

Creating a new React app

You can create a new react app by using create-react-app with our template. This template is installing all required dependencies for you and is setting up the App.js file for you:

npx create-react-app my-app --template @ui5/webcomponents-react yarn create react-app my-app --template @ui5/webcomponents-react

Creating a new React app based on our Seed

You can create a new react app by using create-react-app based on our seed. This template delivers several out of the box components, scripts and configurations. For more info, check the seed documentation.

npx create-react-app my-app --template @ui5/webcomponents-react-seed npm run start yarn create react-app my-app --template @ui5/webcomponents-react-seed yarn start

Add @ui5/webcomponents-react to an existing app

First of all, you need to add the @ui5/webcomponents-react dependency to your project. Please also keep in mind installing the required peer dependencies:

npm install @ui5/webcomponents @ui5/webcomponents-react @ui5/webcomponents-fiori --save

In order to use @ui5/webcomponents-react you have to wrap your application's root component into the ThemeProvider .

You will find this component most likely in src/App.js :

import { ThemeProvider } from '@ui5/webcomponents-react' ; ... render() { return ( < div > < ThemeProvider > < MyApp /> </ ThemeProvider > </ div > ); }

Then you are ready to use @ui5/webcomponents-react and you can import the desired component(s) in your app:

For example, to use the Button component you need to import it:

import { Button } from '@ui5/webcomponents-react' ;

Then, you can use the Button in your app:

<Button onClick={() => alert( 'Hello World!' )}>Hello world! </ Button >

You can also import all components from @ui5/webcomponents-react directly.

For Browser Support and the configuration of the UI5 Web Components, please take a look at the Browser Support and the Configure sections of the UI5 Web Components Readme.

Browser Support

UI5 Web Components are supported by all major modern browsers, including their mobile versions.

Known Issues

Please look at our GitHub Issues.

Support

We welcome all comments, suggestions, questions, and bug reports. Feel free to open issues or chat with us directly in the #webcomponents-react channel in the OpenUI5 Community Slack. Please note that you have to join this Slack workspace via this link if you are not part of it already.

Contributing

Please check our Contribution Guidelines.