UI5 Command Line Interface

Part of the UI5 Tooling

Documentation

Can be found here: sap.github.io/ui5-tooling

Contributing

Please check our Contribution Guidelines.

Support

Please follow our Contribution Guidelines on how to report an issue.

Please report issues in the main UI5 Tooling repository.

Release History

See CHANGELOG.md. A consolidated changelog (including changes from the other UI5 Tooling modules) is available on the Releases tab.