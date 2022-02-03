Head to http://ui-grid.info for documentation and tutorials. Join https://gitter.im/angular-ui/ui-grid to discuss development and ask for specific help.
We're always looking for new contributors, for pro-level contribution guidelines look at Contributor.md, if you're more of a first-timer with open source (or just need a refresher), look at First Time Open Source Contributor.md, also look at Developer.md
Need Some Inspiration? Have a look at our open good first issue issues, or the help wanted issues if you are looking for more of a challenge
bower install angular-ui-grid
<link rel="stylesheet" type="text/css" href="bower_components/angular-ui-grid/ui-grid.min.css">
<script src="bower_components/angular-ui-grid/ui-grid.min.js"></script>
npm install angular-ui-grid
<link rel="stylesheet" type="text/css" href="node_modules/angular-ui-grid/ui-grid.min.css">
<script src="node_modules/angular-ui-grid/ui-grid.min.js">
You can use jsdelivr.com's cdn url to access the files. Just alter the version as you need.
UI-Grid is currently compatible with Angular versions ranging from 1.4.x to 1.8.x.
UI-Grid comes bundled with several features. Not all of them are currently stable. See the list below for the stability of each:
|Feature
|Release state
|auto-resize-grid (API)
|beta
|cellnav (API)
|stable
|edit (API)
|stable
|expandable (API)
|alpha
|exporter (API)
|stable
|grouping (API)
|beta
|importer (API)
|stable
|infinite-scroll (API)
|beta
|move-columns (API)
|alpha
|pagination (API)
|alpha
|pinning (API)
|stable
|resize-columns (API)
|stable
|row-edit (API)
|stable
|saveState (API)
|stable
|selection (API)
|stable
|tree-base (API)
|beta
|tree-view (API)
|beta
For more details on the features check the Tutorials.
UI-Grid has an excellent plugin system. Most new features can be added as plugins. Please see some discussion of that in the Developer guidelines. There is a list of known plugins on the tutorial site. If you would like your plugin added to that list, please edit the tutorial page and send a pull request.
The first step is to install dependencies.
git is required and must be available from the command line. If you don't have it, install git and ensure that the executable is in your path. If you are new to git, the easiest way to install is by installing the github client.
The
grunt command line utility is also required.
# If you don't already have the grunt-cli installed:
> npm install -g grunt-cli
With
git and
grunt-cli installed you simply run the following commands to install all dependencies.
> npm install
> grunt install
The default grunt task will test and build files into
dist/
> grunt
Development "watch" task. This will automatically rebuild from source on changes, reload Gruntfile.js if you change it, and rebuild the docs.
grunt dev
By default
grunt dev will start several karma background watchers that will run the tests against multiple versions of angular. You may specify the version(s) you want to use with the
--angular flag:
> grunt dev --angular=1.6.7
> grunt dev --angular=1.5.11,1.6.7
You can also use the
--browsers specify what browsers to test with (PhantomJS is the default).
> grunt dev --browsers=Chrome
# Run a single test run against multiple browsers
> grunt karma:single --browsers=Chrome,Firefox,IE
By default the
dev tasks runs e2e tests with protractor. If you have problems with them running slow or hanging, you can disable them with the
--no-e2e flag:
> grunt dev --no-e2e
The grunt task is getting slower as the body of tests gets larger. If you're only working on the core functionality you can disable the unit tests on the features with the
--core flag:
> grunt dev --core
As a shortcut for options that the developers frequently use, there is also a
--fast flag, which equates to
--core --no-e2e --angular=<latest>:
> grunt dev --fast
The
karmangular task runs tests serially against multiple browsers (it is used internally by the
dev task).
# Run tests against all available versions of Angular on Chrome
> grunt karmangular --browsers=Chrome
# Run tests with a couple versions of Angular against the default PhantomJS browser
> grunt karmangular --angular=1.5.11,1.6.7
ui-grid is set up to run against SauceLabs. You must have the
SAUCE_ACCESS_KEY environment variable set.
# Execute tests for a couple versions of angular on IE8
> grunt karmangular --angular=1.5.11,1.6.7 --browsers=SL_IE_8
# Run the watch tasks against IE10
> grunt dev --browsers=SL_IE10
The full list of SauceLabs browsers can be seen by running
grunt saucebrowsers. Usually it should suffice to let Travis do this testing automatically, unless you're trying to debug a browser-specific issue.
As of the 3.0 release, 2.x is officially deprecated. There will be no further releases. If for some reason you need to find the 2.x source please see the 2.x branch.
The 2.x docs are here: https://github.com/angular-ui/ng-grid-legacy/wiki.
With the 3.0 release, the repository has been renamed from "ng-grid" to "ui-grid".
All network traffic to GitHub should redirect automatically but they say you should update your git remote url:
git remote set-url origin https://github.com/angular-ui/ui-grid.git
Thanks to Sauce Labs and BrowserStack for providing their testing platforms to open source projects for free.
Support us with a monthly donation and help us continue our activities. [Become a backer]
Become a sponsor and get your logo on our website and on our README on Github with a link to your site. [Become a sponsor]