WARNING

This repository has been deprecated. We are now using stylelint/prettier/eslint/tslint-recommended configurations. We don't have enough time to keep maintaining our own rules/configs that are at the end really similar to the recommended' configurations.















Usage

There is 4 npm packages in this repository:

Development

This is a Lerna-powered monorepo.

If you want to edit, for example, tslint-config and try it on your project:

git clone git@github.com:ueno-llc/styleguide cd packages/tslint-config yarn install yarn link

In your project do:

cd my-project yarn link "@ueno/tslint-config"

Publishing

You can either decide to bump all 4 packages by running:

yarn run publish

or if you just want to publish a single package (tslint-config for example):