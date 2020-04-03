There is 4 npm packages in this repository:
This is a Lerna-powered monorepo.
If you want to edit, for example,
tslint-config and try it on your project:
git clone git@github.com:ueno-llc/styleguide
cd packages/tslint-config
yarn install
yarn link
In your project do:
cd my-project
yarn link "@ueno/tslint-config"
You can either decide to bump all 4 packages by running:
yarn run publish
or if you just want to publish a single package (tslint-config for example):
yarn run publish --scope="@ueno/tslint-config"