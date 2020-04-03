openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

@ueno/eslint-config

by ueno-llc
1.3.1 (see all)

Ueno's code style guide and linter configs

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

304

GitHub Stars

30

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

9

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Not Found

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

WARNING

logo

banner

about

Usage

There is 4 npm packages in this repository:

Development

This is a Lerna-powered monorepo.

If you want to edit, for example, tslint-config and try it on your project:

git clone git@github.com:ueno-llc/styleguide
cd packages/tslint-config
yarn install
yarn link

In your project do:

cd my-project
yarn link "@ueno/tslint-config"

Publishing

You can either decide to bump all 4 packages by running:

yarn run publish

or if you just want to publish a single package (tslint-config for example):

yarn run publish --scope="@ueno/tslint-config"

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial