Create React Library

Create React NPM Library with no build configuration, based on Facebook's Create React App. We are constantly updating the repository with the updates of create-react-app, so we have all new features and bug fixes of it.

Quick Overview

npx @udilia/create-react-library my-lib cd my-lib npm start

(npx comes with npm 5.2+ and higher, see instructions for older npm versions)

Then open http://localhost:3000 to see demo library running in the browser.

Creating a Library

You’ll need to have Node 8.16.0 or Node 10.16.0 or later version on your local development machine.

To create a new library, you may choose one of the following methods:

npx

npx @udilia/create-react-library my-lib

npm

npm init @udilia/react-library my-lib

npm init <initializer> is available in npm 6+

Yarn

yarn create @udilia/react-library my-lib

yarn create is available in Yarn 0.25+

It will create a directory called my-lib inside the current folder. Inside that directory, it will generate the initial project structure and install dependencies.

my-lib ├── config ├── node_modules ├── public ├── scripts ├── src ├── demo ├── lib ├── .gitignore ├── package .json ├── README .md

All library files are located inside src/lib folder.

Inside src/demo folder, you can test your library while developing.

Once the installation is done, you can open your project folder:

cd my-lib

Inside the newly created project, you can run some built-in commands:

npm start or yarn start

Runs the library in development mode. Open http://localhost:3000 to view it in the browser.

npm run test or yarn run test

Runs the test watcher in an interactive mode.

npm run build or yarn build

Builds the library for production to the build folder. It correctly bundles React in production mode and optimizes the build for the best performance.

npm publish

Publishes the library to NPM.

Contributing

Please read our CONTRIBUTING.md before submitting a Pull Request to the project.

Typescript

Adding Typescript support

Troubleshooting

Usage of other libraries within your library

Add the library as a peer dependency in package.json (effectively requiring the calling project to provide this dependency)

Add the library as a dev dependency in package.json (effectively allowing this library to successfully build without complaining about not having this dependency)

Add the library to the externals config in your webpack.config file(s). By default, only react and react-dom are there, meaning that those are the only two libraries that you can use within your new shared library.

Example libraries built with Create React Library

https://github.com/DimiMikadze/react-under-construction

License

