Zustand is a small, fast and scalable state-management solution battle-tested against common pitfalls, like the dreaded zombie child problem, react concurrency, and context loss between mixed renderers. It may be the one state-manager in the React space that gets all of these right.

As zustand is un-opinionated by design, it's challenging to find out the best patterns to use when creating stores, often leading to boilerplate code.

Zustood, built on top of zustand, is providing a powerful store factory which solves these challenges, so you can focus on your app.

yarn add zustand @udecode/zustood

Visit zustood.netlify.app for the API.

Why zustood over zustand?

Much less boilerplate

Modular state management: Derived selectors Derived actions

immer , devtools and persist middlewares

, and middlewares Full typescript support

Create a store

import { createStore } from '@udecode/zustood' const repoStore = createStore( 'repo' )({ name: 'zustood' , stars: 0 , })

the parameter of the first function is the name of the store, this is helpful when you have multiple stores

the parameter of the second function is the initial state of your store

the main difference with zustand is that you don't need to define a getter and a setter for each field, these are generated by zustood

Note that the zustand store is accessible through:

repoStore.useStore repoStore.store

Selectors

Hooks

Use the hooks in React components, no providers needed. Select your state and the component will re-render on changes. Use the use method:

repoStore.use.name() repoStore.use.stars()

We recommend using the global hooks (see below) to support ESLint hook linting.

Getters

Don't overuse hooks. If you don't need to subscribe to the state, use instead the get method:

repoStore.get.name() repoStore.get.stars()

You can also get the whole state:

repoStore.get.state()

Extend selectors

You generally want to write derived selectors (those depending on other selectors) for reusability. Zustood supports extending selectors with full typescript support:

const repoStore = createStore( 'repo' )({ name: 'zustood ' , stars: 0 , }) .extendSelectors( ( set , get , api ) => ({ validName: () => get .name().trim(), })) .extendSelectors( ( set , get , api ) => ({ title: ( prefix: string ) => ` ${prefix + get .validName()} with ${ get .stars()} stars` , }))

Actions

Update your store from anywhere by using the set method:

repoStore.set.name( 'new name' ) repoStore.set.stars(repoStore.get.stars + 1 )

Extend actions

You can update the whole state from your app:

store.set.state( ( draft ) => { draft.name = 'test' ; draft.stars = 1 ; });

However, you generally want to create derived actions for reusability. Zustood supports extending actions with full typescript support:

const repoStore = createStore( 'repo' )({ name: 'zustood' , stars: 0 , }) .extendActions( ( set , get , api ) => ({ validName: ( name: string ) => { set .name(name.trim()); }, })) .extendActions( ( set , get , api ) => ({ reset: ( name: string ) => { set .validName(name); set .stars( 0 ); }, }))

Global store

After having created many stores, it can be difficult to remember which one to import. By combining all the stores, selectors and actions, just pick what you need using TS autocomplete.

import { mapValuesKey } from '@udecode/zustood' ; export const rootStore = { auth: authStore, combobox: comboboxStore, contextMenu: contextMenuStore, editor: editorStore, modal: modalStore, repo: repoStore, toolbar: toolbarStore, }; export const useStore = () => mapValuesKey( 'use' , rootStore); export const store = mapValuesKey( 'get' , rootStore); export const actions = mapValuesKey( 'set' , rootStore);

Global hook selectors

useStore().repo.name() useStore().modal.isOpen()

By using useStore() , ESLint will correctly lint hook errors.

Global getter selectors

store.repo.name() store.modal.isOpen()

These can be used anywhere.

Global actions

actions.repo.stars(store.repo.stars + 1 ) actions.modal.open()

These can be used anywhere.

Options

The second parameter of createStore is for options:

export interface CreateStoreOptions<T extends State> { middlewares?: any []; devtools?: DevtoolsOptions; immer?: ImmerOptions; persist?: PersistOptions; }

Middlewares

Zustood is using these middlewares:

immer : required. Autofreeze can be enabled using immer.enabledAutoFreeze option.

: required. Autofreeze can be enabled using option. devtools : enabled if devtools.enabled option is true .

: enabled if option is . persist : enabled if persist.enabled option is true . persist implements PersistOptions interface from zustand

: enabled if option is . implements interface from zustand custom middlewares can be added using middlewares option

Contributing and project organization

Ideas and discussions

Discussions is the best place for bringing opinions and contributions. Letting us know if we're going in the right or wrong direction is great feedback and will be much appreciated!

Contributors

🌟 Stars and 📥 Pull requests are welcome! Don't hesitate to share your feedback here. Read our contributing guide to get started.

