Zustand is a small, fast and scalable state-management solution battle-tested against common pitfalls, like the dreaded zombie child problem, react concurrency, and context loss between mixed renderers. It may be the one state-manager in the React space that gets all of these right.
As zustand is un-opinionated by design, it's challenging to find out the best patterns to use when creating stores, often leading to boilerplate code.
Zustood, built on top of zustand, is providing a powerful store factory which solves these challenges, so you can focus on your app.
yarn add zustand @udecode/zustood
Visit zustood.netlify.app for the API.
immer,
devtools and
persist middlewares
import { createStore } from '@udecode/zustood'
const repoStore = createStore('repo')({
name: 'zustood',
stars: 0,
})
Note that the zustand store is accessible through:
// hook store
repoStore.useStore
// vanilla store
repoStore.store
Use the hooks in React components, no providers needed. Select your
state and the component will re-render on changes. Use the
use method:
repoStore.use.name()
repoStore.use.stars()
We recommend using the global hooks (see below) to support ESLint hook linting.
Don't overuse hooks. If you don't need to subscribe to the state, use
instead the
get method:
repoStore.get.name()
repoStore.get.stars()
You can also get the whole state:
repoStore.get.state()
You generally want to write derived selectors (those depending on other selectors) for reusability. Zustood supports extending selectors with full typescript support:
const repoStore = createStore('repo')({
name: 'zustood ',
stars: 0,
})
.extendSelectors((set, get, api) => ({
validName: () => get.name().trim(),
// other selectors
}))
.extendSelectors((set, get, api) => ({
// get.validName is accessible
title: (prefix: string) =>
`${prefix + get.validName()} with ${get.stars()} stars`,
}))
// extend again...
Update your store from anywhere by using the
set method:
repoStore.set.name('new name')
repoStore.set.stars(repoStore.get.stars + 1)
You can update the whole state from your app:
store.set.state((draft) => {
draft.name = 'test';
draft.stars = 1;
});
However, you generally want to create derived actions for reusability. Zustood supports extending actions with full typescript support:
const repoStore = createStore('repo')({
name: 'zustood',
stars: 0,
})
.extendActions((set, get, api) => ({
validName: (name: string) => {
set.name(name.trim());
},
// other actions
}))
.extendActions((set, get, api) => ({
reset: (name: string) => {
// set.validName is accessible
set.validName(name);
set.stars(0);
},
}))
// extend again...
After having created many stores, it can be difficult to remember which one to import. By combining all the stores, selectors and actions, just pick what you need using TS autocomplete.
import { mapValuesKey } from '@udecode/zustood';
// Global store
export const rootStore = {
auth: authStore,
combobox: comboboxStore,
contextMenu: contextMenuStore,
editor: editorStore,
modal: modalStore,
repo: repoStore,
toolbar: toolbarStore,
};
// Global hook selectors
export const useStore = () => mapValuesKey('use', rootStore);
// Global getter selectors
export const store = mapValuesKey('get', rootStore);
// Global actions
export const actions = mapValuesKey('set', rootStore);
useStore().repo.name()
useStore().modal.isOpen()
By using
useStore(), ESLint will correctly lint hook errors.
store.repo.name()
store.modal.isOpen()
These can be used anywhere.
actions.repo.stars(store.repo.stars + 1)
actions.modal.open()
These can be used anywhere.
The second parameter of
createStore is for options:
export interface CreateStoreOptions<T extends State> {
middlewares?: any[];
devtools?: DevtoolsOptions;
immer?: ImmerOptions;
persist?: PersistOptions;
}
Zustood is using these middlewares:
immer: required. Autofreeze can be enabled using
immer.enabledAutoFreeze option.
devtools: enabled if
devtools.enabled option is
true.
persist: enabled if
persist.enabled option is
true.
persist
implements
PersistOptions interface from
zustand
middlewares option
Discussions is the best place for bringing opinions and contributions. Letting us know if we're going in the right or wrong direction is great feedback and will be much appreciated!
🌟 Stars and 📥 Pull requests are welcome! Don't hesitate to share your feedback here. Read our contributing guide to get started.