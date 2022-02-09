We're advertising Plate job opportunities. We're only asking that the job includes contributing to Plate, even partially.
Slate is a low-level editor framework that helps you deal with difficult parts when building an editor, such as events handlers, elements, formatting, commands, rendering, serializing, normalizing, etc.
While you are trying to build your own editors, it still needs a lot of skills to make something similar to Quill or ProseMirror. This repository allows you to build your editor right away with minimal slate knowledge.
@udecode/plate is built on top of slate to handle plugins and state
management for an optimal development experience. This repository comes
with a lot of plugins as elements, marks, serializers, normalizers,
queries, transforms, components and so on.
You only need one component to get started:
<Plate>
zustand store is internally used to support multiple editor states.
The API is design system friendly. We provide a default design system for quick start but you can plug-in your own one using a single function.
We enforce separation of concerns by packaging each feature for build optimization and versioning.
All plugins accept extensible options and if you need to fork a plugin, all its functions are exported.
slate@0.63.0 and
slate-react@0.65.2
To find out more see the following Plate documentation sections:
The documentation is far from being complete and will be constantly evolving (as will the packages).
Discussions is the best place for bringing opinions and contributions. Letting us know if we're going in the right or wrong direction is great feedback and will be much appreciated!
Plate is a modular, multi-package, monorepo project. It consists of a core package that creates the plugin system, based on which the plugin packages are implemented.
See the contributing guide to learn how to contribute your code to the project.
|Name
|Version
|Description
@udecode/plate-common
|Common queries, transforms and utilities.
@udecode/plate-core
|Core plate architecture.
|Name
|Version
|Description
@udecode/plate-basic-elements
|Basic elements plugins.
@udecode/plate-alignment
|Text alignment plugin.
@udecode/plate-ui-alignment
|Text alignment UI.
@udecode/plate-block-quote
|Block quote plugin.
@udecode/plate-ui-block-quote
|Block quote UI.
@udecode/plate-code-block
|Code block plugin.
@udecode/plate-ui-code-block
|Code block UI.
@udecode/plate-excalidraw
|Excalidraw plugin.
@udecode/plate-heading
|Headings (1-6) plugin.
@udecode/plate-image
|Image plugin. Supports pasting images from clipboard.
@udecode/plate-ui-image
|Image UI.
@udecode/plate-link
|Link plugin.
@udecode/plate-ui-link
|Link UI.
@udecode/plate-list
|Bulleted, numbered and to-do list plugins.
@udecode/plate-ui-list
|List UI.
@udecode/plate-media-embed
|Media embed plugin.
@udecode/plate-ui-media-embed
|Media embed UI.
@udecode/plate-mention
|Mention plugin (autocomplete
@mentions,
#tags, etc.).
@udecode/plate-ui-mention
|Mention UI.
@udecode/plate-paragraph
|Paragraph plugin.
@udecode/plate-table
|Table plugin.
@udecode/plate-ui-table
|Table UI.
|Name
|Version
|Description
@udecode/plate-basic-marks
|Basic marks plugins: bold, code, italic, strikethrough, subscript, superscript and underline.
@udecode/plate-font
|Font color and background color plugins.
@udecode/plate-highlight
|Highlight plugin.
@udecode/plate-kbd
|Keyboard input plugin.
|Name
|Version
|Description
@udecode/plate-serializer-md
|Markdown serializer plugin.
@udecode/plate-serializer-csv
|CSV serializer plugin.
|Name
|Version
|Description
@udecode/plate
|All-in-one package.
@udecode/plate-autoformat
|Autoformatting plugin. Replaces predefined characters with a corresponding format (e.g. foo becomes bold).
@udecode/plate-break
|Insert break plugins.
@udecode/plate-ui-dnd
|Drag and drop with react-dnd.
@udecode/plate-find-replace
|Find and replace plugin.
@udecode/plate-ui-find-replace
|Find and replace UI.
@udecode/plate-node-id
|Node ID plugin.
@udecode/plate-normalizers
|Normalizer plugins.
@udecode/plate-reset-node
|Reset node plugin.
@udecode/plate-select
|Node selecting plugins.
@udecode/plate-styled-components
|Styled components (Plate UI library).
@udecode/plate-trailing-block
|Trailing-block plugin.
@udecode/plate-ui-toolbar
|Toolbar UI (balloon, heading, buttons, etc.).
@udecode/plate-test-utils
|Test utilities.
slate-plugins?
This repo has been renamed to
plate. The name change should not
disrupt any current usage, repo clones, pull requests or issue
reporting. Links should redirect to the new location. The library
formerly known as
@udecode/slate-plugins is now available as
@udecode/plate.
@zbeyens: I'm building an app with an editor like many of you and my first initiative was to spend months to share this work, while hundreds of developers were coding and debugging the exact same features. Open-source is a long-term investment for a bug-free product and reducing technical debt, so I can only encourage you to join this collaboration. Our goal is to build a fully-featured editor.
🌟 Stars and 📥 Pull requests are welcome! Don't hesitate to share your plugins here. Read our contributing guide to get started, or find us on Slack, we will take the time to guide you.
