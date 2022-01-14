ucast is a low level library that helps to create awesome things! It aims to be a universal way to represent a set of conditions that can be transferred between APIs and databases.
To get introduction about what is parser, interpreter, conditions AST and translator, please check the README file of @ucast/core
Generally speaking,
ucast can help you to transfer conditions somewhere or interpret them in any way.
All packages support nodejs 8+ and ES5 compatible browsers (IE 9+)
|Project
|Status
|Description
|@ucast/core
|conditions AST and helpers
|@ucast/js
|ucast JavaScript interpreter
|@ucast/mongo
|MongoDB query parser
|@ucast/mongo2js
|Evaluates MongoDB query in JavaScript runtime
|@ucast/sql
|SQL query interpreter + integrations with major ORMs
