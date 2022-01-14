openbase logo
@ucast/js

by Sergii Stotskyi
3.0.2 (see all)

Conditions query translator for everything

96.8K

GitHub Stars

76

Maintenance

Last Commit

1mo ago

Contributors

7

Package

Dependencies

1

License

Apache-2.0

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Readme

UCAST - Universal Conditions AST

build CASL codecov UCAST join the chat

ucast is a low level library that helps to create awesome things! It aims to be a universal way to represent a set of conditions that can be transferred between APIs and databases.

Terms

To get introduction about what is parser, interpreter, conditions AST and translator, please check the README file of @ucast/core

What can I do with it?

  1. You can translate an HTTP request query string into SQL, Mongo, ElasticSearch or anything you can imagine.
  2. You can execute MongoDB query in javascript runtime
  3. You can create an expressive query builder for SQL

Generally speaking, ucast can help you to transfer conditions somewhere or interpret them in any way.

Ecosystem

All packages support nodejs 8+ and ES5 compatible browsers (IE 9+)

ProjectStatusDescription
@ucast/core@ucast/core-statusconditions AST and helpers
@ucast/js@ucast/js-statusucast JavaScript interpreter
@ucast/mongo@ucast/mongo-statusMongoDB query parser
@ucast/mongo2js@ucast/mongo2js-statusEvaluates MongoDB query in JavaScript runtime
@ucast/sql@ucast/sql-statusSQL query interpreter + integrations with major ORMs

Want to help?

Want to file a bug, contribute some code, or improve documentation? Excellent! Read up on guidelines for contributing

License

Apache License, Version 2.0

