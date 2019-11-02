⚡️ Awesome Vue Hooks

Using @vue/composition-api to implement useful vue hooks.

Vue 3.0 has not been released yet, it allows you to use functional-based components in advance.

⚠️ 2.x has been switched to @vue/composition-api , if you are using version 1.x please use vue-function-api

Install

yarn add @vue/composition-api @u3u/vue-hooks

Documentation

Docs are available at https://vue-hooks.netlify.com

Usage

import Vue from 'vue' ; import VueCompositionAPI from '@vue/composition-api' ; import hooks from '@u3u/vue-hooks' ; Vue.use(hooks); Vue.use(VueCompositionAPI);

import { createComponent } from '@vue/composition-api' ; import { useWindowSize } from '@u3u/vue-hooks' ; export default createComponent({ setup() { const { width, height, widthPixel, heightPixel } = useWindowSize(); return { width, height, widthPixel, heightPixel }; }, render() { const { width, height, widthPixel, heightPixel } = this ; return ( < div id = "app" style = {{ width: widthPixel , height: heightPixel }}> dynamic window size: {width}, {height} </ div > ); }, });

Hooks

useDate — Using dayjs to process date.

— Using to process date. useWindowSize — Tracks window dimensions.

— Tracks dimensions. useCounter — Tracks state of a number.

— Tracks state of a number. usePrevious — Returns the previous state or props.

— Returns the previous state or props. useRouter — A hook for vue-router .

— A hook for . useStore — A hook for vuex .

— A hook for . useState — A hook for mapState .

— A hook for . useGetters — A hook for mapGetters .

— A hook for . useMutations — A hook for mapMutations .

— A hook for . useActions — A hook for mapActions .

Contributing

Fork it! Create your feature branch: git checkout -b feat/new-hook Commit your changes: git commit -am 'feat(hooks): add a new hook' Push to the branch: git push origin feat/new-hook Submit a pull request :D

Contributors

Thanks goes to these wonderful people (emoji key):

This project follows the all-contributors specification. Contributions of any kind are welcome!

License

MIT