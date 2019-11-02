⚡️ Awesome Vue Hooks
Using
@vue/composition-api to implement useful vue hooks.
Vue 3.0 has not been released yet, it allows you to use functional-based components in advance.
⚠️ 2.x has been switched to
@vue/composition-api, if you are using version 1.x please use
vue-function-api
yarn add @vue/composition-api @u3u/vue-hooks
Docs are available at https://vue-hooks.netlify.com
import Vue from 'vue';
import VueCompositionAPI from '@vue/composition-api';
import hooks from '@u3u/vue-hooks';
Vue.use(hooks);
Vue.use(VueCompositionAPI); // Don't forget to use the plugin!
import { createComponent } from '@vue/composition-api';
import { useWindowSize } from '@u3u/vue-hooks';
export default createComponent({
setup() {
const { width, height, widthPixel, heightPixel } = useWindowSize();
return { width, height, widthPixel, heightPixel };
},
render() {
const { width, height, widthPixel, heightPixel } = this;
return (
<div id="app" style={{ width: widthPixel, height: heightPixel }}>
dynamic window size: {width}, {height}
</div>
);
},
});
useDate — Using
dayjs to process date.
useWindowSize — Tracks
window dimensions.
useCounter — Tracks state of a number.
usePrevious — Returns the previous state or props.
useRouter — A hook for
vue-router.
useStore — A hook for
vuex.
useState — A hook for
mapState.
useGetters — A hook for
mapGetters.
useMutations — A hook for
mapMutations.
useActions — A hook for
mapActions.
git checkout -b feat/new-hook
git commit -am 'feat(hooks): add a new hook'
git push origin feat/new-hook
