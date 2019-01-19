A TypeScript implementation of the Fibonacci heap data structure.
Note that the primary purpose of this library is education but it should work in a production environment as well. It's certainly not as performant as it could be as it optimises for readability, abstraction and safety over raw performance.
npm install --save @tyriar/fibonacci-heap
See the typings file for the full API.
// Import npm module
import { FibonacciHeap } from '@tyriar/fibonacci-heap';
// Construct FibonacciHeap
const heap = new FibonacciHeap<number, any>();
// Insert keys only
heap.insert(3);
heap.insert(7);
// Insert keys and values
heap.insert(8, {foo: 'bar'});
heap.insert(1, {foo: 'baz'});
// Extract all nodes in order
while (!heap.isEmpty()) {
const node = heap.extractMinimum();
console.log('key: ' + node.key + ', value: ' + node.value);
}
// > key: 1, value: [object Object]
// > key: 3, value: undefined
// > key: 7, value: undefined
// > key: 8, value: [object Object]
// Construct custom compare FibonacciHeap
const heap2 = new FibonacciHeap<string, string>(function (a, b) {
return (a.key + a.value).localeCompare(b.key + b.value);
});
heap2.insert('2', 'B');
heap2.insert('1', 'a');
heap2.insert('1', 'A');
heap2.insert('2', 'b');
// Extract all nodes in order
while (!heap2.isEmpty()) {
const node = heap2.extractMinimum();
console.log('key: ' + node.key + ', value: ' + node.value);
}
// > key: 1, value: a
// > key: 1, value: A
// > key: 2, value: b
// > key: 2, value: B
|Operation
|Complexity
|clear
|Θ(1)*
|decreaseKey
|Θ(1)*
|delete
|O(log n)*
|extractMinimum
|O(log n)*
|findMinimum
|Θ(1)
|insert
|Θ(1)
|isEmpty
|Θ(1)
|size
|Θ(n)
|union
|Θ(1)
* amortized