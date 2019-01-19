A TypeScript implementation of the Fibonacci heap data structure.

Note that the primary purpose of this library is education but it should work in a production environment as well. It's certainly not as performant as it could be as it optimises for readability, abstraction and safety over raw performance.

Features

100% test coverage

Supports all common heap operations

Store keys with optional associated values

Optional custom compare function that can utilize both key and value to give full control over the order of the data

Install

npm install --save @tyriar/fibonacci-heap

Usage

See the typings file for the full API.

import { FibonacciHeap } from '@tyriar/fibonacci-heap' ; const heap = new FibonacciHeap< number , any >(); heap.insert( 3 ); heap.insert( 7 ); heap.insert( 8 , {foo: 'bar' }); heap.insert( 1 , {foo: 'baz' }); while (!heap.isEmpty()) { const node = heap.extractMinimum(); console .log( 'key: ' + node.key + ', value: ' + node.value); } const heap2 = new FibonacciHeap< string , string >( function ( a, b ) { return (a.key + a.value).localeCompare(b.key + b.value); }); heap2.insert( '2' , 'B' ); heap2.insert( '1' , 'a' ); heap2.insert( '1' , 'A' ); heap2.insert( '2' , 'b' ); while (!heap2.isEmpty()) { const node = heap2.extractMinimum(); console .log( 'key: ' + node.key + ', value: ' + node.value); }

Operation time complexity

Operation Complexity clear Θ(1)* decreaseKey Θ(1)* delete O(log n)* extractMinimum O(log n)* findMinimum Θ(1) insert Θ(1) isEmpty Θ(1) size Θ(n) union Θ(1)

* amortized