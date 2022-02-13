TypeScript

TypeScript is a language for application-scale JavaScript. TypeScript adds optional types to JavaScript that support tools for large-scale JavaScript applications for any browser, for any host, on any OS. TypeScript compiles to readable, standards-based JavaScript. Try it out at the playground, and stay up to date via our blog and Twitter account.

Find others who are using TypeScript at our community page.

Installing

For the latest stable version:

npm install -g typescript

For our nightly builds:

npm install -g typescript@next

Contribute

There are many ways to contribute to TypeScript.

This project has adopted the Microsoft Open Source Code of Conduct. For more information see the Code of Conduct FAQ or contact opencode@microsoft.com with any additional questions or comments.

Documentation

Building

In order to build the TypeScript compiler, ensure that you have Git and Node.js installed.

Clone a copy of the repo:

git clone https://github.com/microsoft/TypeScript.git

Change to the TypeScript directory:

cd TypeScript

Install Gulp tools and dev dependencies:

npm install -g gulp npm ci

Use one of the following to build and test:

gulp local gulp clean gulp LKG gulp tests gulp runtests gulp runtests-parallel gulp baseline-accept gulp lint gulp help

Usage

node built/ local /tsc.js hello.ts

Roadmap

For details on our planned features and future direction please refer to our roadmap.