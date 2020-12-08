🦕 Typesaurus React

React Hooks for Typesaurus, type-safe Firestore ODM.

The project is sponsored by Backup Fire, backup service for Firebase 🔥🔥🔥 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥

Installation

The library is available as an npm package. To install Typesaurus React run:

npm install @typesaurus/react --save yarn add @typesaurus/react npm install @typesaurus/preact --save yarn add @typesaurus/preact

Note that Typesaurus React has Typesaurus listed as a peer dependency which also requires firebase package to work in the web environment. The latter isn't listed in dependencies, so make sure you did install both. For more info about Typesaurus dependencies, refer to its Installation section of README. Also, if you have to have react or preact installed for @typesaurus/react and @typesaurus/preact respectively.

Configuration

Typesaurus React does not require additional configuration, however when using with ESM-enabled bundler, you should transpile node_modules . TypeScript preserves many modern languages features when it compiles to ESM code. So if you have to support older browsers, use Babel to process the dependencies code

Get started

Initialization

To start working with Typesaurus React, initialize Firebase normally:

import * as firebase from 'firebase/app' import 'firebase/firestore' firebase.initializeApp({ })

See Firebase docs for more info.

Getting a single document

Use useGet hook to fetch document with the given id.

import React from 'react' import { useGet } from '@typesaurus/react' import { collection } from 'typesaurus' type User = { name: string } const users = collection<User>('users') function Component({ userId }: { userId: string }) { const [user, { loading, error }] = useGet(users, userId) if (user) { return <div>Hello, {user.data.name}</div> } else if (loading) { return <div>Loading...</div> } else if (error) { return <div>Failed to load the user!</div> } }

Use useOnGet hook to subscribe to a document with the given id. When the document changes you'll receive the new data automatically.

import React from 'react' import { useOnGet } from '@typesaurus/react' import { collection } from 'typesaurus' type User = { name: string } const users = collection<User>('users') function Component({ userId }: { userId: string }) { const [user, { loading, error }] = useOnGet(users, userId) if (user) { return <div>Hello, {user.data.name}</div> } else if (loading) { return <div>Loading...</div> } else if (error) { return <div>Failed to load the user!</div> } }

Getting all documents from a collection

Use useAll hook to fetch all documents from a collection.

import React from 'react' import { useAll } from '@typesaurus/react' import { collection } from 'typesaurus' type User = { name: string } const users = collection<User>('users') function Component() { const [allUsers, { loading, error }] = useAll(users) if (allUsers) { return ( <ul> {allUsers.map(user => ( <li>{user.data.name}</li> ))} </ul> ) } else if (loading) { return <div>Loading...</div> } else if (error) { return <div>Failed to load the users list!</div> } }

Use useOnAll hook to subscribe to all documents within a collection. When a document in the collection changes you'll receive the new data.

import React from 'react' import { useOnAll } from '@typesaurus/react' import { collection } from 'typesaurus' type User = { name: string } const users = collection<User>('users') function Component() { const [allUsers, { loading, error }] = useOnAll(users) if (allUsers) { return ( <ul> {allUsers.map(user => ( <li>{user.data.name}</li> ))} </ul> ) } else if (loading) { return <div>Loading...</div> } else if (error) { return <div>Failed to load the users list!</div> } }

Querying documents from a collection

Use useQuery hook to query documents from a collection using using query objects.

import React from 'react' import { useQuery } from '@typesaurus/react' import { collection, where } from 'typesaurus' type Game = { title: string; platform: 'switch' | 'xbox' | 'ps' | 'pc' } const games = collection<Game>('games') function Component() { const [switchGames, { loading, error }] = useQuery(games, [ where('platform', '==', 'switch') ]) if (switchGames) { return ( <ul> {switchGames.map(game => ( <li>{game.data.title}</li> ))} </ul> ) } else if (loading) { return <div>Loading...</div> } else if (error) { return <div>Failed to load the games list!</div> } }

Use useOnQuery hook to subscribe to a query results. When the result changes you'll receive the new data.

import React from 'react' import { useOnQuery } from '@typesaurus/react' import { collection, where } from 'typesaurus' type Game = { title: string; platform: 'switch' | 'xbox' | 'ps' | 'pc' } const games = collection<Game>('games') function Component() { const [switchGames, { loading, error }] = useOnQuery(games, [ where('platform', '==', 'switch') ]) if (switchGames) { return ( <ul> {switchGames.map(game => ( <li>{game.data.title}</li> ))} </ul> ) } else if (loading) { return <div>Loading...</div> } else if (error) { return <div>Failed to load the games list!</div> } }

Getting multiple documents

Use useGetMany hook to fetch multiple documents by the given ids.

import React from 'react' import { useGetMany } from '@typesaurus/react' import { collection } from 'typesaurus' type Game = { title: string; platform: 'switch' | 'xbox' | 'ps' | 'pc' } const games = collection<Game>('games') function Component({ cardIds }: { cardIds: string[] }) { const [cardGames, { loading, error }] = useGetMany(games, cardIds) if (cardGames) { return ( <ul> {cardGames.map(game => ( <li>{game.data.title}</li> ))} </ul> ) } else if (loading) { return <div>Loading...</div> } else if (error) { return <div>Failed to load the games list!</div> } }

Use useOnGetMany hook to subscribe to multiple documents by the given ids. When a document changes you'll receive the new data automatically.

import React from 'react' import { useOnGetMany } from '@typesaurus/react' import { collection } from 'typesaurus' type Game = { title: string; platform: 'switch' | 'xbox' | 'ps' | 'pc' } const games = collection<Game>('games') function Component({ cardIds }: { cardIds: string[] }) { const [cardGames, { loading, error }] = useOnGetMany(games, cardIds) if (cardGames) { return ( <ul> {cardGames.map(game => ( <li>{game.data.title}</li> ))} </ul> ) } else if (loading) { return <div>Loading...</div> } else if (error) { return <div>Failed to load the games list!</div> } }

See Typesaurus documentation for more info about the query objects:

order - Creates order query object with given field, ordering method and pagination cursors.

- Creates order query object with given field, ordering method and pagination cursors. limit - Creates a limit query object. It's used to paginate queries.

- Creates a limit query object. It's used to paginate queries. where - Creates where query with array-contains filter operation.

Pagination helpers:

endAt - Ends the query results on the given value.

- Ends the query results on the given value. endBefore - Ends the query results before the given value.

- Ends the query results before the given value. startAfter - Start the query results after the given value.

- Start the query results after the given value. startAt - Start the query results on the given value.

Querying documents with pagination

Use useInfiniteQuery to query documents with pagination.

The function returns an array where the first element is the result and the second is loadMore . loadMore is undefined when the result is loading. loadMore is null when there're no more data to load. Otherwise loadMore is a function that triggers loading of the next page.

import React from 'react' import { useInfiniteQuery } from '@typesaurus/react' import { collection, where } from 'typesaurus' type Game = { title: string platform: 'switch' | 'xbox' | 'ps' | 'pc' publishedAt: Date } const games = collection<Game>('games') function Component() { const [switchGames, { loading, error, loadMore }] = useInfiniteQuery( games, [where('platform', '==', 'switch')], { field: 'publishedAt', method: 'desc', limit: 9 } ) if (switchGames) { return ( <div> <ul> {switchGames.map(game => ( <li>{game.data.title}</li> ))} </ul> {loadMore === undefined ? ( <div>Loading more...</div> ) : loadMore === null ? null : ( <button onClick={loadMore}>Load more</button> )} </div> ) } else if (loading) { return <div>Loading...</div> } else if (error) { return <div>Failed to load the games list!</div> } }

Combine useInfiniteQuery with useInfiniteScroll to implement the infinite scroll.

useInfiniteScroll accepts two arguments. The first is the scroll threshold. If you pass 0.5 , then more results will load when the scroll position is more than full height minus 1.5 x screen height. The second argument is loadMore function returned from useInfiniteQuery .

import React from 'react' import { useInfiniteQuery, useInfiniteScroll } from '@typesaurus/react' import { collection, where } from 'typesaurus' type Game = { title: string platform: 'switch' | 'xbox' | 'ps' | 'pc' publishedAt: Date } const games = collection<Game>('games') function Component() { const [switchGames, { loading, error, loadMore }] = useInfiniteQuery( games, [where('platform', '==', 'switch')], { field: 'publishedAt', method: 'desc', limit: 9 } ) useInfiniteScroll(0.5, loadMore) if (switchGames) { return ( <ul> {switchGames.map(game => ( <li>{game.data.title}</li> ))} </ul> ) } else if (loading) { return <div>Loading...</div> } else if (error) { return <div>Failed to load the games list!</div> } }

Changelog

See the changelog.

License

MIT © Sasha Koss