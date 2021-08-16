openbase logo
xml

@types/xmlbuilder

by Ozgur Ozcitak
11.0.1 (see all)

An XML builder for node.js

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

Deprecated!
This is a stub types definition. xmlbuilder provides its own type definitions, so you do not need this installed.

Readme

xmlbuilder-js

An XML builder for node.js similar to java-xmlbuilder.

Announcing xmlbuilder2:

The new release of xmlbuilder is available at xmlbuilder2! xmlbuilder2 has been redesigned from the ground up to be fully conforming to the modern DOM specification. It supports XML namespaces, provides built-in converters for multiple formats, collection functions, and more. Please see upgrading from xmlbuilder in the wiki.

New development will be focused towards xmlbuilder2; xmlbuilder will only receive critical bug fixes.

Installation:

npm install xmlbuilder

Usage:

var builder = require('xmlbuilder');

var xml = builder.create('root')
  .ele('xmlbuilder')
    .ele('repo', {'type': 'git'}, 'git://github.com/oozcitak/xmlbuilder-js.git')
  .end({ pretty: true});

console.log(xml);

will result in:

<?xml version="1.0"?>
<root>
  <xmlbuilder>
    <repo type="git">git://github.com/oozcitak/xmlbuilder-js.git</repo>
  </xmlbuilder>
</root>

It is also possible to convert objects into nodes:

var builder = require('xmlbuilder');

var obj = {
  root: {
    xmlbuilder: {
      repo: {
        '@type': 'git', // attributes start with @
        '#text': 'git://github.com/oozcitak/xmlbuilder-js.git' // text node
      }
    }
  }
};

var xml = builder.create(obj).end({ pretty: true});
console.log(xml);

If you need to do some processing:

var builder = require('xmlbuilder');

var root = builder.create('squares');
root.com('f(x) = x^2');
for(var i = 1; i <= 5; i++)
{
  var item = root.ele('data');
  item.att('x', i);
  item.att('y', i * i);
}

var xml = root.end({ pretty: true});
console.log(xml);

This will result in:

<?xml version="1.0"?>
<squares>
  <!-- f(x) = x^2 -->
  <data x="1" y="1"/>
  <data x="2" y="4"/>
  <data x="3" y="9"/>
  <data x="4" y="16"/>
  <data x="5" y="25"/>
</squares>

Documentation:

See the wiki for details and examples for more complex examples.

