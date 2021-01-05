openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
xm

@types/xhr-mock

by James Newell
2.0.0 (see all)

Utility for mocking XMLHttpRequest.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.2K

GitHub Stars

191

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

22

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate
Deprecated!
This is a stub types definition for xhr-mock (https://github.com/jameslnewell/xhr-mock#readme). xhr-mock provides its own type definitions, so you don't need @types/xhr-mock installed!

Readme

xhr-mock

This repo is a mono-repo managed by lernajs.

📖 Documentation

The documentation for the main NPM package can be found here.

🛠 Development

Install the dependencies:

yarn
yarn run bootstrap

The NPM package

Build and test the package:

cd packages/xhr-mock
yarn run build # transpile the sources
yarn run test  # run the unit tests

The integration tests

Test the package against a few well known XHR libraries:

# NOTE: you need to build the main package first
cd packages/xhr-mock-tests
yarn run test  # run the integration tests

🎁 Contributing

Contributors are very welcome! Please raise an issue or PR on Github.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial