This repo is a mono-repo managed by lernajs .

The documentation for the main NPM package can be found here.

🛠 Development

Install the dependencies:

yarn yarn run bootstrap

The NPM package

Build and test the package:

cd packages/xhr-mock yarn run build yarn run test

The integration tests

Test the package against a few well known XHR libraries:

cd packages/xhr-mock-tests yarn run test

🎁 Contributing

Contributors are very welcome! Please raise an issue or PR on Github.