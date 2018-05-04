openbase logo
@types/word-wrap

by Jon Schlinkert
1.2.1 (see all)

Wrap words to a specified length.

Overview

Categories

This is a stub types definition. word-wrap provides its own type definitions, so you do not need this installed.

Readme

word-wrap NPM version NPM monthly downloads NPM total downloads Linux Build Status

Wrap words to a specified length.

Install

Install with npm:

$ npm install --save word-wrap

Usage

var wrap = require('word-wrap');

wrap('Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit, sed do eiusmod tempor incididunt ut labore et dolore magna aliqua. Ut enim ad minim veniam, quis nostrud exercitation ullamco laboris nisi ut aliquip ex ea commodo consequat.');

Results in:

  Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing
  elit, sed do eiusmod tempor incididunt ut labore
  et dolore magna aliqua. Ut enim ad minim veniam,
  quis nostrud exercitation ullamco laboris nisi ut
  aliquip ex ea commodo consequat.

Options

image

options.width

Type: Number

Default: 50

The width of the text before wrapping to a new line.

Example:

wrap(str, {width: 60});

options.indent

Type: String

Default: `` (none)

The string to use at the beginning of each line.

Example:

wrap(str, {indent: '      '});

options.newline

Type: String

Default: \n

The string to use at the end of each line.

Example:

wrap(str, {newline: '\n\n'});

options.escape

Type: function

Default: function(str){return str;}

An escape function to run on each line after splitting them.

Example:

var xmlescape = require('xml-escape');
wrap(str, {
  escape: function(string){
    return xmlescape(string);
  }
});

options.trim

Type: Boolean

Default: false

Trim trailing whitespace from the returned string. This option is included since .trim() would also strip the leading indentation from the first line.

Example:

wrap(str, {trim: true});

options.cut

Type: Boolean

Default: false

Break a word between any two letters when the word is longer than the specified width.

Example:

wrap(str, {cut: true});

About

Contributing

Pull requests and stars are always welcome. For bugs and feature requests, please create an issue.

Contributors

CommitsContributor
43jonschlinkert
2lordvlad
2hildjj
1danilosampaio
12fd
1toddself
1wolfgang42
1zachhale

Building docs

(This project's readme.md is generated by verb, please don't edit the readme directly. Any changes to the readme must be made in the .verb.md readme template.)

To generate the readme, run the following command:

$ npm install -g verbose/verb#dev verb-generate-readme && verb

Running tests

Running and reviewing unit tests is a great way to get familiarized with a library and its API. You can install dependencies and run tests with the following command:

$ npm install && npm test

Author

Jon Schlinkert

License

Copyright © 2017, Jon Schlinkert. Released under the MIT License.

This file was generated by verb-generate-readme, v0.6.0, on June 02, 2017.

