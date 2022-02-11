Next-gen browser and mobile automation test framework for Node.js.

WebdriverIO is a test automation framework that allows you to run tests based on the Webdriver protocol and Appium automation technology. It provides support for your favorite BDD/TDD test framework and will run your tests locally or in the cloud using Sauce Labs, BrowserStack, TestingBot or LambdaTest.

:woman_technologist: :man_technologist: Contributing

You like WebdriverIO and want to help making it better? Awesome! Have a look into our Contributor Documentation to get started with setting up the repo.

If you're looking for issues to help out with, check out the issues labelled "good first pick". You can also reach out in our Gitter Channel if you have question on where to start contributing.

🏢 WebdriverIO for Enterprise

Available as part of the Tidelift Subscription.

The maintainers of WebdriverIO and thousands of other packages are working with Tidelift to deliver commercial support and maintenance for the open source dependencies you use to build your applications. Save time, reduce risk, and improve code health, while paying the maintainers of the exact dependencies you use. Learn more.

📦 Packages

This repository contains some of the core packages of the WebdriverIO project. There are many wonderful curated resources the WebdriverIO community has put together.

Did you build a WebdriverIO service or reporter? That's awesome! Please add it to our configuration wizard and docs (e.g. like in this example commit) as well as to our awesome-webdriverio list. Thank you! 🙏 ❤️

Core

webdriver - A Node.js bindings implementation for the W3C WebDriver and Mobile JSONWire Protocol

devtools - A Chrome DevTools protocol binding that maps WebDriver commands into Chrome DevTools commands using Puppeteer

webdriverio - Next-gen browser and mobile automation test framework for Node.js

@wdio/cli - A WebdriverIO testrunner command line interface

Helper

@wdio/config - A helper utility to parse and validate WebdriverIO options

@wdio/logger - A helper utility for logging of WebdriverIO packages

@wdio/protocols - Utility package providing information about automation protocols

@wdio/repl - A WDIO helper utility to provide a repl interface for WebdriverIO

@wdio/reporter - A WebdriverIO utility to help reporting all events

@wdio/runner - A WebdriverIO service that runs tests in arbitrary environments

@wdio/sync - A WebdriverIO plugin. Helper module to run WebdriverIO commands synchronously

@wdio/utils - A WDIO helper utility to provide several utility functions used across the project

Reporter

@wdio/allure-reporter - A WebdriverIO reporter plugin to create Allure Test Reports

@wdio/concise-reporter - A WebdriverIO reporter plugin to create concise test reports

@wdio/dot-reporter - A WebdriverIO plugin to report in dot style

@wdio/junit-reporter - A WebdriverIO reporter that creates test results in XML format

@wdio/spec-reporter - A WebdriverIO plugin to report in spec style

@wdio/sumologic-reporter - A WebdriverIO reporter that sends test results to Sumologic for data analyses

Services

@wdio/appium-service - A WebdriverIO service to start & stop Appium Server

@wdio/browserstack-service - A WebdriverIO service that provides a better integration into Browserstack

@wdio/crossbrowsertesting-service - A WebdriverIO service that provides a better integration into CrossBrowserTesting

@wdio/devtools-service - A WebdriverIO service that allows you to run Chrome DevTools commands in your tests

@wdio/firefox-profile-service - A WebdriverIO service that lets you define your Firefox profile in your wdio.conf.js

@wdio/sauce-service - A WebdriverIO service that provides a better integration into Sauce Labs

@wdio/selenium-standalone-service - A WebdriverIO service that automatically sets up a selenium standalone server

@wdio/shared-store-service - A WebdriverIO service to exchange data across processes

@wdio/testingbot-service - A WebdriverIO service that provides a better integration into TestingBot

Runner

@wdio/local-runner - A WebdriverIO runner to run tests locally

Framework Adapters

@wdio/cucumber-framework - Adapter for Cucumber testing framework

@wdio/jasmine-framework - Adapter for Jasmine testing framework

@wdio/mocha-framework - Adapter for Mocha testing framework.

Others

eslint-plugin-wdio - Eslint rules for WebdriverIO

@wdio/smoke-test-reporter - A WebdriverIO utility to smoke test reporters for internal testing purposes

@wdio/smoke-test-service - A WebdriverIO utility to smoke test services for internal testing purposes

@wdio/webdriver-mock-service - A WebdriverIO service to stub all endpoints for internal testing purposes

🤝 Project Governance

This project is maintained by awesome people following a common set of rules and treating each other with respect and appreciation.

📄 License

MIT

