openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
web

@types/webcola

by Tim Dwyer
3.2.0 (see all)

Javascript constraint-based graph layout

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.9K

GitHub Stars

1.8K

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

45

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate
Deprecated!
This is a stub types definition for webcola (https://github.com/tgdwyer/WebCola). webcola provides its own type definitions, so you don't need @types/webcola installed!

Readme

WebCola License: MIT

JavaScript constraint based layout for high-quality graph visualization and exploration using D3.js and other web-based graphics libraries.

Graph with simple groups Graph with alignment constraints

Homepage with code and more examples

Note: While D3 adaptor supports both D3 v3 and D3 v4, WebCoLa's interface is styled like D3 v3. Follow the setup in our homepage for more details.

Installation

Browser:

<!-- Minified version -->
<script src="http://marvl.infotech.monash.edu/webcola/cola.min.js"></script>
<!-- Full version -->
<script src="http://marvl.infotech.monash.edu/webcola/cola.js"></script>

The minified version can also be accessed from jsDelivr.

Npm:

npm install webcola --save

You can also install it through npm by first adding it to package.json:

"dependencies": {
  "webcola": "latest"
}

Then by running npm install.

Bower:

bower install webcola --save

If you use TypeScript, you can get complete TypeScript definitions by installing tsd 0.6 and running tsd link.

Building

Linux/Mac/Windows Command Line:

  • install node.js

  • install grunt from the command line using npm (comes with node.js):

     npm install -g grunt-cli

  • from the WebCola directory:

     npm install

  • build, minify and test:

     grunt

This creates the cola.js and cola.min.js files in the WebCola directory, generates index.js for npm, and runs tests.

Visual Studio:

Running

Linux/Mac/Windows Command Line:

Install the Node.js http-server module:

npm install -g http-server

After installing http-server, we can serve out the example content in the WebCola directory.

http-server WebCola

The default configuration of http-server will serve the exampes on http://localhost:8080.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial