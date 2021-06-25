DEMO

Scrolling to elements was never this easy!

This is for vue 2.x and vue 3.x (since v2.19.0 )

For vue 1.x use vue-scrollTo@1.0.1 (note the capital T) but keep in mind that the old version depends on jquery .

Under the hood

vue-scrollto uses window.requestAnimationFrame to perform the animations, thus giving the best performance.

Easing is done using bezier-easing - A well tested easing micro-library.

It even knows when the user interrupts, and doesn't force scrolling that would result in bad UX.

Installing

This package is available on npm.

If you used this package before, please ensure you are using the right one, since it has been renamed from `vue-scrollTo` to `vue-scrollto`

Using npm:

npm install --save vue-scrollto

Using yarn:

yarn add vue-scrollto

Directly include it in html:

< script src = "https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/vue" > </ script > < script src = "https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/vue-scrollto" > </ script >

When including it in html, it will automatically call `Vue.use` and also set a `VueScrollTo` variable that you can use!

Add vue-scrollto/nuxt to modules section of nuxt.config.js

{ modules : [ 'vue-scrollto/nuxt' , [ 'vue-scrollto/nuxt' , { duration : 300 }], ] }

Usage

vue-scrollto can be used either as a vue directive, or programatically from your javascript.

As a vue directive

var Vue = require ( 'vue' ); var VueScrollTo = require ( 'vue-scrollto' ); Vue.use(VueScrollTo) Vue.use(VueScrollTo, { container : "body" , duration : 500 , easing : "ease" , offset : 0 , force : true , cancelable : true , onStart : false , onDone : false , onCancel : false , x : false , y : true })

In case you are using the browser version (directly including the script on your page), you can set the defaults with

VueScrollTo.setDefaults({ container : "body" , duration : 500 , lazy : false , easing : "ease" , offset : 0 , force : true , cancelable : true , onStart : false , onDone : false , onCancel : false , x : false , y : true })

< a href = "#" v-scroll-to = "'#element'" > Scroll to #element </ a > < div id = "element" > Hi. I'm #element. </ div >

If you need to customize the scrolling options, you can pass in an object literal to the directive:

< a href = "#" v-scroll-to = "{ el: '#element', container: '#container', duration: 500, lazy: false easing: 'linear', offset: -200, force: true, cancelable: true, onStart: onStart, onDone: onDone, onCancel: onCancel, x: false, y: true }" > Scroll to #element </ a >

Check out the Options section for more details about the available options.

Programmatically

var VueScrollTo = require ( 'vue-scrollto' ); var options = { container : '#container' , easing : 'ease-in' , lazy : false , offset : -60 , force : true , cancelable : true , onStart : function ( element ) { }, onDone : function ( element ) { }, onCancel : function ( ) { }, x : false , y : true } var cancelScroll = VueScrollTo.scrollTo(element, duration, options) cancelScroll = this .$scrollTo(element, duration, options) cancelScroll()

Options

el / element

The element you want to scroll to.

container

The container that has to be scrolled.

Default: body

duration

The duration (in milliseconds) of the scrolling animation.

Default: 500

easing

The easing to be used when animating. Read more in the Easing section.

Default: ease

lazy

By default targetX/targetY are calculated once at the start of a scroll, however if the target may shift around during the scroll - setting lazy to false will force recalculation of targetX/targetY at each scroll step.

Default: true

offset

The offset that should be applied when scrolling. This option accepts a callback function since v2.8.0 .

Default: 0

force

Indicates if scrolling should be performed, even if the scroll target is already in view.

Default: true

cancelable

Indicates if user can cancel the scroll or not.

Default: true

onStart

A callback function that should be called when scrolling has started. Receives the target element as a parameter.

Default: noop

onDone

A callback function that should be called when scrolling has ended. Receives the target element as a parameter.

Default: noop

onCancel

A callback function that should be called when scrolling has been aborted by the user (user scrolled, clicked etc.). Receives the abort event and the target element as parameters.

Default: noop

x

Whether or not we want scrolling on the x axis

Default: false

y

Whether or not we want scrolling on the y axis

Default: true

Easing

Easing is calculated using bezier-easing so you can pass your own values into options.easing in the form of an array with 4 values, or you can use any of the default easings by referencing their names as strings ( ease , linear , ease-in , ease-out , ease-in-out ).

vue-scrollto uses the following values for the default easings:

let easings = { 'ease' : [ 0.25 , 0.1 , 0.25 , 1.0 ], 'linear' : [ 0.00 , 0.0 , 1.00 , 1.0 ], 'ease-in' : [ 0.42 , 0.0 , 1.00 , 1.0 ], 'ease-out' : [ 0.00 , 0.0 , 0.58 , 1.0 ], 'ease-in-out' : [ 0.42 , 0.0 , 0.58 , 1.0 ] }

Simultaneous Scrolling

If you need to scroll multiple containers simultaneously, you can import the scroller factory directly and create multiple instances. (Using the default scrollTo methods allows for only one scroll action at a time for performance reasons.)

import {scroller} from 'vue-scrollto/src/scrollTo' const firstScrollTo = scroller() const secondScrollTo = scroller() firstScrollTo( '#el1' ) secondScrollTo( '#el2' )

License

MIT